Legendary Indiana State sprinter Holli Hyche will be inducted into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame in a ceremony Thursday night at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts.
Hyche is one of 14 inductees for the class of 2023, which was chosen on accomplishments while competing as a collegiate athlete and displays excellence in collegiate track and field and cross country at its very best. The induction ceremony will take place at 9:30 p.m. EDT, with a Hall of Fame Walk starting at 8:50 outside the Hult Center. The free, public event will be broadcast live on RunnerSpace.
A two-time NCAA Track Athlete of the Year and two-time Honda Award recipient, Hyche’s career at ISU is arguably the greatest ever by a collegiate sprinter, male or female. She won seven individual national championships in a two-year span, the most by a sprinter in NCAA history.
Hyche won four of the titles as a junior in 1993, becoming the first woman since LSU's Dawn Sowell in 1989 to complete the indoor 55/200-meter double, followed by the outdoor 100/200 double in the same year. She was particularly crushing in the outdoor 200, winning in 22.34 seconds to eclipse the meet's low-altitude best of 22.47 set by Florence Griffith of UCLA 10 years earlier.
As a senior, Hyche added to her legend with three more crowns. Indoors, she doubled up in the 55 and 200 once again, joining Texas’ Carlette Guidry as the only other female athlete with such a pair of sweeps. The Sycamore was exceptionally historic in the 200, where she turned in a 22.90 performance to lower Sowell's five-year-old meet record of 22.90. Hyche added another outdoor title that season in the 100.
A 10-time NCAA All-American, Hyche was also a five-time MVC Indoor and Outdoor Track MVP and was a 14-time Gateway Conference/Missouri Valley Conference champion while with the Sycamores. At the end of her collegiate career, Hyche was the MVC and ISU record holder in the women's 55-, 60-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter events at the time of her graduation.
Beyond her time at Indiana State, Hyche was a two-time Olympic Trials participant in preparation for the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.
Hyche is one of just three athletes, male or female, to have won all four NCAA sprint titles in the same year, accomplishing the feat in 1993. She was inducted into the Drake Relays Hall of Fame in April 1999 and was inducted into the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame in August 1999.
The Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame was established in 2022 to honor the best of the best in collegiate track & field and cross country. The hall of fame recognizes the achievements of athletes who have left a lasting mark on the sport during their time in college. Eligibility for induction this year was limited to men who had completed their collegiate eligibility prior to 2000 and women prior to 2010.
Hyche is the first Indiana State athlete, the first MVC athlete and the sixth from the Great Lakes Region to be inducted into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame. She joins the late ISU coach John McNichols as the Sycamores' representatives in USTFCCCA Halls of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.