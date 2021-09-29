Hurtubise Classic to close T.H.A.T. season Friday

In the long history of the Terre Haute Action Track, few drivers have had the amount of success that Chris Windom has accrued in USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car competition at the half-mile dirt oval.
The only four-time winner of the Jim Hurtubise Classic presented by Terre Haute Chevrolet will attempt to make it a high-five this Friday in the 22nd running of the event at the Action Track.
In September 2020 at Terre Haute, Windom pounced early, shooting to the lead on the opening lap from his starting spot inside the second row, then carved his way through a gridlock of traffic to gain a comfortable lead. Even a late-race restart was unable to deter Windom, who forcefully put his foot down and ended all thoughts of being beaten on this occasion.
That victory allowed Windom to become the first four-time winner of the Hurtubise Classic, surpassing the three accumulated by Jack Hewitt in 1990, 1991 and 1995. Windom had previously won the Hurtubise Classic in 2011, 2016 and 2017, the latter of which came during his USAC National Sprint Car championship season.
“With how good he was here, that’s pretty special.” Windom reflected on Hurtubise and his 2020 victory. “I honestly didn’t know that could be broken, so that was really cool to find that out after the race. This place has been so good to me throughout my whole career. I love coming here and racing. We’ve always had a fast car here all those years.”
Windom’s lone victory of the 2021 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship came at Terre Haute during May’s Tony Hulman Classic, which was his seventh series victory at the track. Windom stands at seven Terre Haute USAC Sprint triumphs, just one behind Gary Bettenhausen and Jack Hewitt for the most all-time.
The man Jim Hurtubise died in 1989 at the age of 56. His best finish in 10 Indianapolis 500s was 13th in 1962. In 1963, he was the second-fastest qualifier at Indy.
Friday’s running of the Hurtubise Classic presented by Terre Haute Chevrolet features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana RaceSaver Sprints.
Pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands at 4, hot laps at 6:30 with qualifying and racing to follow. Adult general admission tickets are $25. Infield admission is $15. Children 11 and under are free.
The Hurtubise Classic can be watched live on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.
