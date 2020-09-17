Hurtubise Classic to close Action Track season

Drivers on the final racing card of the Terre Haute Action Track season — the 21st annual Jim Hurtubise Classic featuring the U.S. Auto Club AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship — will invade the half-mile dirt oval Friday evening.
"With the COVID-19 situation, we have had to do things a lot different for the fans and planning [in 2020]," track promoter Bob Sargent told the Tribune-Star. "Even with the limited attendance, it has been a good year on the track. We have had some spectacular racing at all of our events and we are already working on facility improvements and scheduling for the 2021 season."
Friday's 30-lap feature race was named after a driver who won five races in a row at the half-mile dirt oval between 1960 and 1962, cementing a legacy that brought him fame and ultimately earned him induction into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and USAC Hall of Fame.
Hurtubise died of a heart attack in January 1989. He was 56.
Also on Friday's card will be the Scott's Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds.
Pits will open for the Hurtubise Classic at 3 p.m., with grandstands opening at 4 and hot laps beginning at 6:30. Adult grandstand tickets cost $25, while adult infield tickets are $15. Children 11 and under get in free when accompanied by a parent. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
No driver in the six decades since "Herk's" dominance has surpassed his mark of five consecutive USAC sprint-car feature wins at a single track, although it was equaled in 1979 when Steve Chassey and the Jet Rod Roadster terrorized the high banks with five straight victories at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway.
Defending Hurtubise Classic winner Justin Grant also came in first in the last USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature at the Action Track on July 29, taking the checkered flag for the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic. Grant currently sits fifth in the season point standings, trailing leader Brady Bacon, Chris Windom, Chase Stockon and C.J. Leary respectively.
Bacon is coming off a 30-lap feature triumph last Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville.
After Friday's race, there will be only four USAC sprint-car cards remaining before the season points champion is crowned.
