Hunters, fishermen also affected by virus

Many Wabash Valley hunters, fishermen and outdoorsmen know by now how the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has adjusted its services, events and operations to protect Hoosiers and prevent further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A glance at its website Monday says: "Outdoor activities, and travel to and from those activities, are still permitted. These include hiking, fishing, boating, birding, hunting, bicycle riding [on paved trails and roads] and geocaching. Bike use [on unpaved trails] and horseback riding on DNR properties is temporarily suspended."
The site also mentioned that all 2019-20 basic hunting, basic fishing, hunt/fish combo, youth licenses and stamps set to expire March 31 are now valid until May 22.
"Keep a printed or electronic copy [of licenses] with you while hunting/fishing," the site warned. "If you do not have a valid 2019-20 annual license or stamp, a new 2020-21 annual license is required."
Licenses can be purchased by visiting the Indiana Fish & Wildlife Online License System at in.gov/fishwild/9339.htm or open authorized license vendors or by calling the Indiana DNR Customer Service Center at 1-877-463-6367 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The site continues to state that "all DNR properties including state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas are OPEN."
Among the areas under the “closed” section are listed as follows:
Campgrounds; all property offices; state park inns and restaurants; family cabins and camper cabins; playgrounds, fire towers and other similar facilities; welcome centers, nature centers, historic buildings and visitor centers; shooting ranges; shelters, recreation buildings and other enclosed picnic areas; State Park Inn pools and the Abe Martin Lodge aquatic center; all ground camps, youth tent and rally tent areas; drinking fountains; Fort Harrison State Park golf course; and all disc golf courses.
• • •
Veteran outdoorsmen Kenny Bayless, who formerly wrote a weekly column for the Tribune-Star, said the virus is affecting Valley hunters and fishermen in a variety of ways.
"With luck on actual hunting. the only main species being harvested this time of year is the turkey," he pointed out. "Turkey hunters are normally by themselves, totally away from other people. Yes, if you have a youth on a hunt, keep your distance and do not use the same turkey call. You will be sitting in one place most of the time.
"Fishing buddies can sit on a creek bank, but maybe a little too close in a boat. The outdoorsmen may be the least affected physically from being in the great outdoors.
"Steve Reedy and Angie Grant love to take in other countries to hunt a lot of different species. Like last year, they took several different species in Africa. As you know, travel has come to a halt so they are looking forward to turkey season.
"Last but not the least, the most negative effect on the hunting world is all of the money-making events like the banquets, numerous species sponsors, to make the vital funds they need to support them. This is the peak time of year for the banquets that make millions of dollars to support habitat and keep our future generations interested in the outdoors."
• • •
The Tribune-Star tried to contact gun stores and shops about the effect the virus has had on sales during the last few weeks, but most responded by saying a call to its corporate office was required before any interviews of employees could be granted.
One owner not afraid to address the issue was Brian Williams from Terre Haute Guns, located at 7511 S. State Road 46. He's been a business owner since 2005, moving his gun shop from Arizona to the Wabash Valley in 2009.
National media reports have said the Trump administration decided that gun stores, shooting ranges and weapons manufacturers should be considered "essential" businesses amid nationwide shutdowns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams said his open time for the public has decreased about 10 hours per week "just to limit the [potential] exposure a little bit."
"Business is still decent," he added. "But it's really slow motion right now."
Still thankful he can keep his shop open and generate at least some income, Williams pointed out, "Being a small business, it would be hard if I had to close. It would certainly be hard on me, most definitely."
While admitting that overall sales are down over the last few weeks, one his store's most popular items is gun ammunition.
"Right now, there's basically an ammo shortage," Williams explained. "The biggest thing is 9 millimeter. You just can't find it anywhere right now. ... The distributors where we get it from, they run out of it as well."
He said gun shops such as his could be anywhere from six months to a year away from catching up on their normal ammo supply since what he called "panic buying" started in March.
"Depending on how long this [pandemic] drags out, you're looking at a minimum of six months," Williams insisted. "And that's on a good scenario."
Meanwhile, the fishing aspect of his business is doing fine.
"We are literally the only full-bait shop in the Terre Haute area," Williams emphasized. "While people are social-distancing and all that stuff, there is a lot of fishing going on. We have probably doubled or tripled our business in the live-bait department [in recent weeks]."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.