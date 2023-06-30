During Texas Christian’s euphoria after winning the Fort Worth Super Regional, a Sycamore duo stood a few feet outside of their visitors’ dugout fixated and watching the Horned Frogs with despondency.
One of these Indiana State standouts was sophomore Randal Diaz, the starting shortstop, who nearly helped the team even the series with a furious rally in the sixth inning June 10 in front of a crowd of 8,994.
The other was designated hitter Luis Hernandez, another key cog of a stacked sophomore class.
The climb to get back into that round of the NCAA tournament has already started.
There are nearly 30 players from ISU partaking in summer ball, largely in the Midwest and East Coast.
Hernandez, who is manning the plate as a catcher, is plying his offseason with the Wilson Tobs, about an hour east of Raleigh, N.C., in the Coastal Plain League.
Through Tuesday, he had a pair of knocks in 13 at-bats, one went yard and another for multiple bags.
Hernandez was a staple in the three-hole for ISU’s stretch run, an 8-3 mark to win the Missouri Valley Conference tourney and Terre Haute Regional.
The Puerto Rican batted .318, scored 11 times, drove in five runs, notched five doubles and homered once.
Lefty hurler Cam Edmonson is building chemistry with Hernandez for the Tobs out of the bullpen in three stints, allowing two hits in four innings with two walks and six fanned batters.
The Sycamores hit another gear in the postseason with him and fellow south pawer, junior Zach Davidson on the mound. The latter is 1-0 and has six strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
The stable of ISU slingers in Wilson includes freshman righty Aaron Moss and sophomore Cole Gilley.
Other Sycamores in the 13-team league that goes through a 48-game schedule are Macon Bacon’s Jorge Pereira, a junior infielder and Holly Springs’ Connor Hicks, a Canadian catcher.
In Terre Haute, the Prospect League, a wooden-bat competition, is providing glimpses of the ISU talent coming through the pipeline with home games inside ISU’s ballpark, Bob Warn Field.
The Rex are outfitted by Diaz, freshman infielder Dom Krupinski who has logged six games, one run, four hits and a double and sophomore right Brennyn Cutts. Incoming freshman, a West Vigo grad, Carter Murphy is starring at first and third base with a .480 average in the box, six games, 25 at-bats, seven runs, a dozen hits, two doubles, a triple, a homer and nine RBI.
Junior Alex Marx, junior Keegan Garis and freshman pitcher Brayden Lybarger are on the roster.
The Great Lakes League, a member of the National Alliance of College Summer Baseball, which encompasses the Cape Cod Baseball League, has a litany of ISU players.
Grand Lakes’ Jackson Taylor, a junior infielder, is hitting .278 in nine games with seven runs, four doubles, a triple, a homer and four RBI. Freshman infielder Jace Fowler is batting .289 and has played in a dozen games with seven runs, a homer and nine driven-in runs. Junior Joe Kido rounds out the list of Trees on the unit.
In Athens, Ohio, freshman infielder Luke Garabedian is hitting .385 in 12 games with four doubles and seven RBI, with the Southern Ohio Copperheads.
Junior third baseman Mike Sears is playing for the Cincinnati Steam. The Lima Locos, out of Ohio, boast pitchers Max McEwen and Jacob Pruitt. They have combined for five games, 15.1 innings, nine strikeouts and are 3-0.
In the Northwoods League, junior outfielder Adam Pottinger is suiting up for the Kenosha Kingfish, through nine games he has 11 strikeouts, three runs, four hits, a double and a steal. Freshman Henry Brown, his teammate, has a homer and two steals.
Sophomore Parker Stinson, a Willmar Stingers outfielder, has four RBI in four games with a pair of base thefts. The Kokomo Jackrabbits have a junior lefty Kyle Cortner.
In the Ohio Valley League, the Hoptown Hoppers are running out freshman pitcher Brady Ginaven. The Appalachian League has freshman outfielder Jordan Austin with the Bristol State Liners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.