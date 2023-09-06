Thursday’s season-opening 27-0 loss to Eastern Illinois was bleak for Indiana State University's football team.
The Sycamores (0-1) shot themselves in the foot with six turnovers, including four through the interceptions. The team fell behind the eight ball even before the coin toss with sophomore first-string quarterback Cade Chambers in uniform but not pads and cleats as a surprise scratch from the lineup.
Here are three takeaways from the substandard defeat to the Panthers:
Revolving door — Last year, injuries prompted ISU to use four quarterbacks. In 2022, junior Gavin Screws started in Week 1, Chambers moved into the starting role later in the year, before an injury pushed sophomore Evan Olaes into a start in a win over Western Illinois.
All of that jostling in the quarterback room didn’t bring a lot of stability to ISU last season, and this season the team is already having to shuffle pieces at the position.
With Chambers out indefinitely, Olaes earned the starting nod. He was the first quarterback on the field but didn’t throw a pass until there were 11 minutes and 7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
That pass was picked off. Olaes had another pass swiped by the Panthers, nearly seven minutes later.
Those were his only attempts in the game.
Olaes rushed for 59 yards on nine carries to lead the Sycamores in yards.
Meanwhile, Screws was tasked with passing the ball. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 116 yards, and threw two interceptions that came back for touchdowns on the returns.
“Either guy who is out on the field maybe executed 50/50. We did not have a good day, at all,” Screws said.
“It’s just very disappointing," he added. "Obviously, I hold myself to a higher standard than how it played out tonight. I’m sure Evan holds himself to a higher standard. We preach a standard every week, the standard on offense is not what you saw out there tonight. I carry a heavy burden of that score out there tonight.”
Getting flow — Screws completed 4 of 5 passes for 22 yards largely on short throws to his key receivers on by far ISU's best drive of the game in the second quarter. The 13-play, 71-yard series included a fourth-down conversion with two yards needed on a connection with senior Dakota Caton.
Caton, along with senior Harry Van Dyne were relatively bottled up in the game. The team’s starting wideout duo, tasked with being the key cogs, had nine receptions combined and 95 yards.
These skill-players’ ability to thrive on offense depends on the number of chances they get as a duo.
ISU's running backs also need multiple attempts to gain scoring potential. Junior Justin Dinka isn’t at optimal strength. Coach Curt Mallory said that Dinka was on a carry count. Dinka finished with 17 yards on seven carries. The team will need him and sophomore Tee Hodge to run like bulls in a china shop for the offense to gain steam.
Blackwell in solid spurts — Eastern Illinois' passing attack produced two touchdowns and 244 yards on 31 attempts. The Panthers' 7.8 yards-per-throw average is high.
It was clear ISU was struggling to defend the pass, despite repeatedly dropping back into double coverage, and the Panthers still found gaps.
There were sparks of promise, though. With the team trailing 27-0 in the fourth quarter, sophomore Maddix Blackwell was waiting in a pocket in the secondary and got a jump on a deep pass to step in front and secure an interception.
“They played well. They’ve got some good guys. They play hard, also talent through the roof there,” Blackwell said of EIU. “They coached the game well and drew up some good plays. It was tough to guard, but they knew what they were doing and they did it well.”
The Bloomington native added 11 tackles for a decent night Thursday.
ISU has things to shore up its coverage against in-state rival Indiana University on Friday.
“The only thing is to just flush it down the drain and say, ‘Let’s go; IU is up,’” Screws said.
