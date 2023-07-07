Across the Midwest and East Coast, Indiana State players have been getting reps on the baseball diamond.
For senior Adam Pottinger, it’s nothing new under the sun. He made another top play on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Sunday, a list he made twice down the stretch with ISU.
This outfield haul was from the opposite corner of the park in the right field as he extended and made the grab while landing facing the back wall for the Kenosha Kingfish.
He added 1-for-2 batting with an RBI.
On Friday, the Chicagoland product scored twice for the Kingfish.
This past week, sophomore Henry Brown got at-bats but didn’t record a hit in the Northwoods League squad.
Junior Parker Stinson has been making hay with his opportunities with the Willmar Stingers. On Tuesday, the outfielder had a run and a steal, and on Friday, was plated three times to go with 3-for-5 hitting, two driven-in runs and a steal.
The next day, he went yard with a solo shot.
He capped his promising weekend with a hit in five at-bats and a run, Sunday.
He should have time to keep his breakout ensuing in the loaded 72-game season.
In the Great Lakes League, sophomore Jacob Pruitt is scorching on the hill with the Lima Locos.
Amid a season with a league-best 0.46 ERA through 19.1 innings with 25 strikeouts, six walks and 10 hits, the righty went a frame on Wednesday as he notched a save with one hit given up and two fanned batters.
Senior Jackson Taylor is experiencing a breakout run.
The ISU infielder began the week with a pair of hits and runs and an RBI. The next day, he had a hit, run and three driven in.
After scoring on Thursday, he had two hits and an RBI as a shortstop on Friday with the Grand Lake Mariners.
He went 4 for 9 last Saturday and Monday with three runs, a trio of steals, a homer and three RBIs.
With the Southern Ohio Copperheads, Luke Garabedian went 2-for-4 in his summer debut on Monday with two runs and an RBI, to boot. He is coming off a freshman year as an infielder with the Trees.
Junior Luis Hernandez popped off Thursday for Wilson Tobs with two hits, two RBI and a triple.
In the Coastal Plain League, the ISU designated hitter had a knock the next day. He has been logging time as a catcher in North Carolina.
On the bump, senior lefty Zach Davidson threw one inning on Thursday with a walk and a strikeout.
On Friday, another senior lefty, Cam Edmonson went four frames with two hits, a walk and three fanned batters, in a start. Davidson went one inning in relief with an earned run, two walks and a hit.
In four appearances this week with the Macon Bacon, senior ISU infielder Jorge Pereira, a second and third baseman, had three hits, two runs and a double.
In Appalachian League play, the Bristol State Liners’ Jordan Austin had a hit and a run to start the week followed by two hits the next night, a run and an RBI. On Sunday, the outfielder and ISU underclassman secured a hit, batted in a run and scored.
Editor's note: For the latest on ISU players playing with the Rex, see Thursday night's story on the team's loss to the Thrillville Thrillbillies.
