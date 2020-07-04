Hunt earns eighth Mile title

Fourth Of July means cookouts, fireworks, a celebration of America’s birthday.
In Terre Haute running circles, it also means that Cassie Hunt is likely to win a championship in the annual Mile race, presented by Pacesetter Sports and sponsored by the Wabash Valley Road Runners.
The Roachdale native won her eighth Mile championship on Saturday morning in the female division. Hunt – who was officially listed under her maiden name in the final results, though she has also raced as Cassie Busch over the years - won with a time of 5 minutes, 31.9 seconds.
Hunt first won the Mile in 2002, starting a stretch in which she won four in a row. She returned to win the race in 2010 and has won three times since 2015.
The only female who has even five Mile titles is TaPring Goatee, who finished 12th among female racers on the course that uses Brown Avenue and finishes at Memorial Stadium.
Hunt’s closest competition was Emma Hupp, who was second among female runners with a time of 5:42.
The men’s race produced a first-time winner as Michael Dunagan won with a time of 4:27. The former Terre Haute North runner out-paced former Patriots teammate Ian Gadberry by five seconds and Carter Stuhlmacher by six seconds.
Dunagan also broke the four-race win streak Bobby Thompson maintained from 2016-19. Thompson finished fourth, eight seconds off the pace.
Masters winners were Danny Dubois and Emily Crapo. Grand Masters winners were John Johnson and Cathy Fox. Senior Grand Masters winners were Mark Achenbach and Carla Eller.
Alex Oberste-Vorth won the walk with a time of 7:26.9.
A total of 261 runners took part in the annual race.
The Mile Presented By Pacesetter Sports
(results courtesy of TimingMD)
Top 20 Female – 1. Cassie Hunt 5:31.9; 2. Emma Hupp 5:42, 3. Keely Thompson 5:48.5; 4. Demme Hancewicz 5:48.8; 5. Kim Duclos 5:56.6; 6. Molly Williams 6:03.4; 7. Brinlee McCloud 6:04.2; 8. Crispin Ewen 6:11.1; 9. Ann Stuhlmacher 6:12.1; 10. Ally Compton 6:21.9; 11. Paige Thompson 6:27.7; 12. TaPring Goatee 6:30; 13. Kaya Tanner 6:30.2; 14. Chloe Hurst 6:30.6; 15. Caitlyn Strecker 6:32.4; 16. Rachel Goodson 6:34.9; 17. Isabel Mikozek 6:36.8; 18. Sara Callecod 6:39.1; 19. Alyse Thompson 6:42.3; 20. Addisson Brashier 6:48.1.
Top 20 Male – 1. Michael Dunagan 4:26.8; 2. Ian Gadberry 4:32.3; 3. Carter Stuhlmacher 4:33.2; 4. Bobby Thompson 4:34.7; 5. Dylan Stillwell 4:48.5; 6. Hayden McCarty 4:58.9; 7. Matthew Sebastian 5:01.7; 8. Dustin Nichols 5:05.2; 9. Devin Vanvactor 5:05.5; 10. Evan Williamson 5:11.4; 11. Daniel Alexander 5:14.7; 12. Danny Dubois 5:16.7; 13. Logan Graf 5:17; 14. Roger Busch 5:19; 15. Caleb Peelman 5:19.6; 16. Brian Shober 5:24.2.; 17. Case Colvin 5:29.4; 18. Eli Hiatt 5:32.2; 19. John Johnson 5:33.4; 20. Dustin Query 5:36.2.
Masters – Male winner: Dubois 5:16.7; Female: Emily Crapo 7:39.8.
Grand Masters – Male: Johnson 5:33.4; Female: Cathy Fox 8:21.
Senior Grand Masters – Male: Mark Achenbach 6:10; Female: Carla Eller 8:47.2.
Age Group Top 5s
1-4 Female: 1. Kansas Arnett 10:55.7; 2. Ava McKeehan 11:10.4; 3. Cataleya Goatee-Gayso 12:55.1; 4. Eleanore Crapo 13:47.5; 5. Kathryn Paulsen 13:55.8.
1-4 Male: 1. Beckham Hogue 10:35.9; 2. Wrigley Camp 11:27.4; 3. Nathan Srinivasan 18:52.7.
5-9 Female: 1. Chanlie Busch 7:07.6; 2. Lucy Crawn 7:24. 3. Nolan Isaacs 7:45.5; 4. Zoe Hylman 8:13.8; 5. Macy Sebree 8:14.2.
5-9 Male: 1. Landon Crawn 6:52; 2. Trip Luken 7:18.1; 3. Cole Stuhlmacher 7:20.9; 4. Emmett Helliger 7:23.6; 5. Jaxson Lozier 7:24.9.
10-14 Female: 1. Demme Hancewicz 5:48.8, 2. Caitlyn Strecker 6:32.4, 3. Rachel Goodson 6:34.9; 4. Isabel Miklozek 6:36.8; 5. Addison Brashier 6:48.1.
10-14 Male: 1. Case Colvin 5:29.4; 2. Kyden Boyer 5:41.8; 3. Micah Jarvis 5:53.8; 4. Justin Strole 6:01.9; 5. Joshua Michael 6:05.8.
15-18 Female: 1. Emma Hupp 5:42; 2. Molly Williams 6:03.4; 3. Brinlee McCloud 6:04.2; 4. Crispin Ewen 6:11.1; 5. Ally Compton 6:21.9.
15-18 Male: 1. Ian Gadberry 4:32.3; 2. Carter Stuhlmacher 4:33.2, 3. Dylan Stillwell 4:48.5; 4. Hayden McCarty 4:58.9; 5. Devin Vanvactor 5:05.5.
19-24 Female: 1. Keely Thompson 5:48.5; 2. Paige Thompson 6:27.7; 3. Chloe Hurst 6:30.6; 4. Anna Dubois 13:09.8.
25-29 Female: 1. TaPring Goatee 6:30, 2. Sydney Dickerson 6:52.6; 3. Jessica Miller 7:28; 4. Noelle Cress 8:31.2; 5. Kaitlyn Tipsword 11:02.8.
25-29 Male: 1. Bobby Thompson 4:34.7; 2. Dustin Query 5:36.2; 3. Derrik Large 6:13.1.
30-34 Female: 1. Alyssa Arnett 8:26.8; 2. Rena Sneed 9:37.3; 3. Carissa Turpen 11:15.4.
30-34 Male: 1. Matthew Sebastian 5:01.7; 2. Evan Williamson 5:11.4; 3. Daniel Alexander 5:14.7; 4. Caleb Peelman 5:19.6; 5. Heath Dalton 7:13.6.
35-39 Female: 1. Kim Duclos 5:55.6; 2. Ann Stuhlmacher 6:12.1; 3. Jaleen Royer 7:25.7; 4. Molly Crawn 7:25.7; 5. Brittany Coffman 7:50.
35-39 Male: 1. Dustin Nichols 5:05.2; 2. Brian Shober 5:24.2; 3. Lucas Thompson 9:52.6; 4. Kevin Arnett 10:55.7; 5. Kartik Srinivasan 18:52.5.
40-44 Female: 1. Amber Cadick 8:14.8; 2. Andrea Hoopingarner 9:45; 3. Leah Singer 10:36.3; 4. Sally Conover 10:48.9; 5. Sarah Gadberry 11:03.9.
40-44 Male: 1. Jason Stroot 6:02.5; 2. Jason Kempf 6:18.9; 3. Matt Mardis 7:08.4; Kevin Bryant 8:27.8; 5. Kevin Bryant 8:27.8.
45-49 Female: 1. Mary Vanvactor 8:26.5.
45-49 Male: 1. Roger Busch 5:19; 2. Michael Williams 5:37.1; 3. Aaron Gadberry 5:45.5; 4. Mark Graf 5:49.2; 5. David Large 6:34.6.
50-54 Male: 1. Brad Peelman 6:31.7; 2. Tracey Carr 6:49.6; 3. Bill Earls 7:37.9; 4. Brian Smiley 8:00.8; 5. Brad Morgan 11:11.6.
55-59 Female: 1. Kim Isles 8:22, 2. Terri Gosnell 9:04, 3. Nancy Deweese 13:30.8.
55-59 Male: 1. Samuel Redenberger 6:47; 2. Don Dodson 7:26; 3. Billy Simpson 12:21.2.
60-64 Female: 1. Patty Wiley 12:32.7; 2. Gloria Urrea 18:17.9.
60-64 Male: 1. Ken Swank 7:03.1; 2. Marlon Query 7:20.8; 3. Brad Cress 10:20.9; 4. Jeff Tincher 12:37.3; 5. Daniel Deweese 13:46.4.
65-59 Female: 1. Janice Vanvactor 9:59.2; 2. Connie Swalls 11:42.8; 3. Michelle McCrea 12:32.6; 4. Linda Morris 13:03.8.
65-69 Male: 1. John Kesler 7:38.8; 2. Steve Moore 7:54.4; 3. Tom Drake 7:58.1; 4. Bruce Price 8:26.9; 5. Scott Isles 9:40.9.
70-99 Female: 1. Mary Auten 15.24.6.
70-99 Male: 1. Bill Cain 7:58.9; 2. Paul Spinner 8:21.1; 3. Tom Orman 12:38.5.
Walk Top 20: 1. Alex Oberste-Vorth 7:26.9; 2. Michael McIntyre 11:18.2; 3. Jamie Oberste-Vorth 11:31.5; 4. Diane Edwardson 11:45.7; 5. Steve Thompson 13:04.3; 6. Michele Boyer 13:07.8; 7. Susan Mardis 13:22.2; 8. Case Sebastian 13:39.1; 9. Zeke Layman 13:47.2; 10. Robert Layman 13:48; 11. Doug Dreher 14:13.9; 12. Lauren Hackert 14:22.8; 13. Ron Mundell 14:32.4; 14. Silas Russell 15:14.1; 15. Steven Harris 16:19.3; 16. Debra Rottmann 16:38.5; 17. Gail Mundell 17:20.2; 18. Elliott Sebastian 17:39; 19. Gabe Layman 18:16.7; 20. Kami Whitt 18:19.8.
The Mile (presented by Pacesetter Sports) winners
(orginally known as Mayor's Cup Mile)
Overall male, female champions
1982 — Tony Nading and Denise Weinhoeft.
1983 — Tony Nading and Amanda Willhite.
1984 — Tony Nading and Teri Wiser.
1985 — Marty Jones and Teri Wiser.
1986 — Brad Cooper and Debbie Anderson.
1987 — Barry Schnieders and Meg McElroy.
1988 — Tony Nading and Meg McElroy.
1989 — Mike Eup and Meg (McElroy) Schnieders.
1990 — Todd Messer and Mellissa Utterback.
1991 — Kyle Hobbs and Meg (McElroy) Schnieders.
1992 — Darcy Jones and Christi Olson.
1993 — Chad McCullough and Ruth Ozmun.
1994 — Kevin Sullivan and Ruth Ozmun.
1995 — Chad Smith and Ruth Ozmun.
1996 — Chad Smith and Danelle Leaf.
1997 — Rick Sluder and Angie Menser.
1998 — Chad Contri and Michelle McIntosh.
1999 — Paul Risch and Alyssa Pittman.
2000 — Chad Contri and Angie Bruecker.
2001 — Jason Gunn and Angie Bruecker.
2002 — Chad Contri and Cassie Hunt.
2003 — Chad Contri and Cassie Hunt.
2004 — Dustin Strosnider and Cassie Hunt.
2005 — Jeff Simonich and Cassie Hunt.
2006 — Andrew Sullivan and Amy Hamilton.
2007 — Lucas Roscoe and Kayla Alexander.
2008 — Justin Kunz and Kayla Alexander.
2009 — Josh Bedford and TaPring Goatee.
2010 — Roger Busch and TaPring Goatee.
2011 — Roger Busch and Cassie Hunt.
2012 — Jayson Meyer and TaPring Goatee.
2013 — Riley Stohler and TaPring Goatee.
2014 — Adam Schroer and TaPring Goatee.
2015 — Peter Davis and Cassie (Hunt) Busch.
2016 — Bobby Thompson and Brittany Neeley
2017 – Bobby Thompson and Amy (Hamilton) Hutson
2018 – Bobby Thompson and Angi Mook
2019 – Bobby Thompson and Cassie (Hunt) Busch
2020 – Michael Dunagan and Cassie Hunt