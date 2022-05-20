Hulman Classic is back on Saturday

One of the most prestigious events on the Terre Haute Action Track calendar returns on Saturday.
There’s only one that fits that mold as the longest-annually held USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event on the calendar – the Tony Hulman Classic.
“The Hulman,” which held the first edition of the tradition in 1971, has arrived yet again for the 52nd consecutive year, and will take place at the Terre Haute Action Track on Saturday with the winner taking home a $10,000 reward.
Two drivers in this Saturday night’s Hulman Classic field have experienced triumph in the event in recent years, with Robert Ballou scoring twice and Chase Stockon once.
Both of Ballou’s USAC victories at Terre Haute have come during the Hulman Classic. The 2015 series champ from Rocklin, Calif. captured back-to-back rounds in 2015 and 2016, and this Saturday night, has plans to ascend to the top line of all-time Hulman Classic winners with his third, a feat shared by Cary Faas (1992-94-98), Levi Jones (2005-08-09) and Chris Windom (2011-20-21). Ballou’s stellar “Hulman” record also includes a 4th back in 2011 and again in 2019.
Stockon bagged the Hulman Classic during the 2019 season, his third USAC feature victory at the track which is located just within earshot of where he grew up in Sullivan. Among his five top-fives in the Hulman Classic are a 3rd in 2017 and 2020 as well as a 5th in both 2014 and 2018.
A rain date (if needed) has been established for Sunday night, May 22.
The Don Smith Classic, which ran on Friday, ended after the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.