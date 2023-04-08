No lead was safe during this weekend's high school softball action at the Braves Bash, maybe the highest-scoring weekend in the tournament's 14-year history.
Not even for Keagan Rothrock.
The Roncalli senior, the 2022 national Player of the Year, had pitched 15 innings without allowing a baserunner in her two Bashes going into Saturday's competition. That streak ended when she allowed two hits during her 4-0 win over Castle in a morning game, and then she gave up a two-run homer to Avon's Hannah Sutton -- who should immediately be voted into the Bash Hall of Fame -- in the Gold Division championship game later Saturday.
Avon went on, against a different pitcher, to defeat the defending Class 4A state champions 7-5 in that final, while Hamilton Southeastern beat Sullivan 4-2 in the Silver Division final.
Host Terre Haute South, West Vigo and Northview each picked up one win on Saturday, while Terre Haute North and North Central went 0-4 for the weekend.
- HSE 4, Sullivan 2 -- The unbeaten Royals scored in the top of the first, but Sullivan answered in the bottom of the inning on hits by Avery Wiltermood, Lexi Grindstaff and Jocey Wible. HSE then scored once in the third and twice -- without a hit -- in the fourth.
Sullivan threatened in the bottom of the fourth on two-out hits by Kensley Wiltermood and Chelsea Scarbrough, then got its final run in the fifth on a homer by Avery Wiltermood.
"On the whole, we had a great weekend," said coach Lela Earley of the Golden Arrows. "We played better each game -- with the exception of our one inning in this one.
"You find out what you're made of after this tournament," Earley continued. "I'm very proud of how [the Arrows] came together as a team."
- Northview 7, North Central 1 -- Winning pitcher Maggie Krause struck out 15 and had a homer and double for the Knights, while Chloe Batchelor had a homer and single and Mia Thompson a pair of doubles. Mykenzie Wence had an RBI double for North Central.
"We came out flat a couple of games," coach Kathy Vossmer of the Knights said afterward, "but the games [in which] we came out on fire, we showed a lot of energy and a lot of promise."
- Tecumseh 16, Terre Haute South 11 -- Peyton Simmons had a homer, a double and two singles for the Braves while Marlee Loudermilk had two doubles and a single, Izzy Light a homer and single, Kyar McVey two hits and Emma Cesinger her first varsity homer.
"I thought we took some steps," coach Dwayne Stout said of the Braves' weekend. "We grew quite a bit -- pitching, hitting and defensively. We faced good competition and we were in every game."
- Franklin Central 12, Terre Haute North 11, 9 innings -- The Patriots led 7-2 in the top of the fifth, 9-7 in the top of the eighth and 11-9 in the top of the ninth.
"You can't make mistakes," coach Chris Mundy of the Patriots said after the game. "We hit and scored a lot of runs, but too many mistakes."
Freshman Madi Strange had two homers, two singles and four RBI for North, while Drew Bolen and Kearstin Monday had two doubles each, Kara Salmon a single and double and Zoey Jukes two singles.
- Edgewood 19, West Vigo 13 -- The Vikings led 3-2 going into the bottom of the third, only to give up a 15-run inning.
West Vigo got the game's next 10 runs, however, to make things interesting. Jaleigh Lindley was 3 for 5 with two doubles, Lily Krause 3 for 5 with a double and three RBI, Parker Auten 3 for 5, Grace Rogers 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI and Carlea Funk a double and two RBI.
In pool play:
- South 6, North Central 2 -- Lakyn Hadley was 2 for 3, Loudermilk 2 for 4 and Light had a double and an RBI for the Braves. Wence had a pair of doubles for the Thunderbirds.
- Castle 6, South 2 -- Light was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
- Roncalli 16, North Central 1 -- Kayla Goldsworthy and Emma Zimmerman had the only hits for North Central.
- Tecumseh 10, Northview 7 -- Kyanna Gardner had three hits for the Knights, while Krause had a homer and a double and Karigan Krider and Mia Thompson a homer each.
- BNL 13, Northview 1 -- Callie Shepard had a hit and the only RBI for the Knights.
- Sullivan 10, Franklin Central 6 -- Kate Ridgway was 3 for 4 with a double; Jaylynn Hobbs 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Avery Wiltermood 2 for 4 with a triple; Kensley Wiltermood 2 for 4; Marlee Vandeventer 1 for 3 with a homer and two RBI; and Grindstaff 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Sullivan.
- Martinsville 21, West Vigo 1 -- Piper Beeler homered for the Vikings.
- Sullivan 6, Martinsville 2 -- Ridgway was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI; Hobbs 2 for 4; and Vandeventer 1 for 3 with a double for the Arrows.
- West Vigo 9, Franklin Central 4 -- Lindley had two doubles, Beeler a double and single, Rogers two singles and Caprice McCalister a double for West Vigo.
- Mooresville 7, North 6 -- Bolen had three hits and Cami Burk a double for the Patriots.
- HSE 6, North 3 -- Burk had a single and double and Salmon a double for North.
Results
Pool A — Roncalli 12, Terre Haute South 0 (April 3); Castle 17, North Central 1; South 6, North Central 2; Roncalli 4, Castle 0; Castle 6, South 2; Roncalli 16, North Central 1
Pool B — Avon 10, Northview 0; Bedford North Central 6, Tecumseh 2; Tecumseh 10, Northview 7; Avon 10, BNL 9; BNL 13, Northview 1; Avon 15, Tecumseh 10
Pool C — Sullivan 4, West Vigo 3, 8 innings; Martinsville 10, Franklin Central 9, 8 innings; Sullivan 10, Franklin Central 6; Martinsville 21, West Vigo 1; West Vigo 9, Franklin Central 4; Sullivan 6, Martinsville 2
Pool D — Edgewood 12, Terre Haute North 9; Hamilton Southeastern 7, Mooresville 2; Mooresville 7, North 6; HSE 10, Edgewood 4; HSE 6, North 3; Mooresville def. Edgewood
Crossover games -- Northview 7, North Central 1; Tecumseh 16, South 11; Franklin Central 12, North 11, 9 innings; Edgewood 19, West Vigo 13; Mooresville 10, BNL 9, 8 innings; Castle 15, Martinsville 2; Avon 7, Roncalli 5; HSE 4, Sullivan 2
Next -- South (2-9) hosts Avon (7-2) on Monday. West Vigo (1-4) hosts Riverton Parke on Monday. North (2-5) plays at Charleston on Tuesday. Northview (2-3) hosts Greencastle on Tuesday. Sullivan (7-2) hosts Indian Creek on Tuesday. North Central (1-6) is at Parke Heritage on Tuesday. Hamilton Southeastern is 6-0, Roncalli 3-1, Mooresville 4-2, Castle 9-4, BNL 9-3, Martinsville 3-3, Tecumseh 4-3, Franklin Central 1-5 and Edgewood 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.