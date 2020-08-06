Little did veteran coach Pat Rady know when he brought his talent-laden group of Terre Haute South basketball players together in the preseason to prepare for the 1988-89 campaign, he would have two highly skilled athletes still being discussed during a global pandemic in 2020.
One was a 6-foot-4, solidly built senior who also had excelled in football as a tight end and defense end/linebacker. He hoped to close out his high school basketball career with a bang with the help of veteran teammates Steve Richardson, Rowdy Williams and Jim Deister, among others.
The other was a tall, thin sophomore — Vigo County high schools lasted three years for students then, so this was his first year at South — who would grow to be 6-8. He frustrated opponents with a soft, smooth, left-handed shot and also turned heads when pitching a baseball.
Because the Braves were so loaded with experienced upperclassmen who had high expectations, the tall sophomore played sparingly in 1988-89, scoring only 10 points all season. Meanwhile, the burly senior earned Indiana All-Star honors and to this day he remains No. 1 on South's list for career rebounds (797 over three seasons) and single-game rebounds (22 once in 1989).
Tired of guessing who these super-athletes were?
If you were a teenager or an adult living in Terre Haute in the late 1980s, you know they were Tony McGee (the senior) and Brian Evans (the sophomore).
And if you've been following the Tribune-Star sports section this summer, you know today is when the newspaper names its Best Remembered Male Athlete in Terre Haute South history.
No more suspense. The honor goes to McGee by a slim margin and here's why:
• McGee went on to play tight end four seasons for the University of Michigan — catching two touchdown passes as a senior in the Wolverines' 1993 Rose Bowl victory over Washington — and 11 seasons (1993-2003) in the National Football League, primarily with the Cincinnati Bengals. They selected him with the eighth pick of the second round (No. 37 overall) in the 1993 draft. Interestingly, the New England Patriots chose Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe No. 1 overall in 1993.
Listed at 247 pounds most of his NFL career, McGee finished with 322 receptions for 4,089 yards and 21 touchdowns. He started 150 out of the 156 games he played.
Regarding McGee's "second sport" of basketball, he started three years on South's varsity front line and, as previously stated, earned Indiana All-Star recognition as a senior. A two-time McMillan Award winner, he had a chance to play football and basketball at other well-known NCAA Division I universities before accepting Michigan's one-sport scholarship offer.
• Evans' athletics résumé isn't too shabby either. Unlike McGee, his senior-year South basketball team (1990-91) did advance to the IHSAA final four before losing to Brebeuf in the state semifinals. Like McGee, Evans was named an Indiana All-Star as a senior.
Focused on playing basketball in college, Evans and the South baseball team agreed in the spring of 1991 to allow him to play only on days that he pitched. As the story goes, literally everyone on the Braves' coaching staff and roster approved of this arrangement and it caused no problems whatsoever.
Still, maybe because of that arrangement or maybe not, Evans did not receive the McMillan Award as a senior. West Vigo multi-sport standout Cory DeGroote did.
A competitor throughout his life, Evans may have used that perceived slight as partial motivation for his outstanding Indiana University basketball career, which ended in 1996 with a four-year scoring average of 13.7 points per game (21.2 ppg as a senior). He was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year in 1996, then the Orlando Magic tabbed him with the 27th pick of the first round in that year's NBA Draft.
Evans played a total of three NBA seasons, averaging 3.7 ppg in stints with the Magic, New Jersey Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves when his career ended in 1999.
So because of McGee's more productive professional career and more consistent second-sport dominance in high school, he gets the nod over Evans. But there are longtime friends of Evans who say if he had focused on baseball instead of basketball, he would have enjoyed a longer pro career than he did in the NBA.
Who knows?
If it's any consolation to the likable Evans, McGee will receive no trophy or plaque for the Tribune-Star's 2020 South award. No doubt, Evans is already over it, if he even knows about it.
"Brian, he's a great guy," McGee told the Tribune-Star. "I was very happy to see all of his success and what he did."
• • •
McGee's athletic path almost traveled a different direction when he arrived at South from Sarah Scott Junior High in the late summer of 1986.
McGee did not start for coach Rod Shafer's football team as a sophomore, although he saw plenty of playing time on special teams. But when winter hit, Rady had McGee's name penciled into his starting lineup from the beginning. McGee also played off-season AAU basketball on a Bloomington-based team with future IU basketball standouts Calbert Cheaney, Eric Montross and Pat Knight for a few years.
"We had a really good football team [in 1986] with Adam Decker, Tony Brewer, my brother Rocco Cherry and Bryan McGrone," McGee recalled. "We had some good players. ... I didn't play very much my sophomore year. But when I was on special teams, I made every tackle. You had to get in where you fit in."
To this day, McGee uses that experience as a life-lesson example when he talks to his employees at HNM Global Logistics, a business he founded in Orlando, Fla., in 2011. He's also the chief executive officer of the full-service, freight-forwarding operation.
"When you get an opportunity, you take advantage of it," McGee told the Tribune-Star this week. "The more you can do, the more valuable of an asset you are to a company or to a team."
Even though McGee didn't play much, he was still 6-3 and 225 pounds with good grades as a sophomore. And that was impressive enough to start attracting the attention of major-college football programs.
"Rod did a really good job of promoting us to colleges by sending them our information and our stats," McGee reflected. "So I was already on the radar and I hadn't done anything. So I was put in the situation where once I got the opportunity, what I needed to do was perform."
And that he did, catching 39 passes for 890 yards as a junior and 27 passes for 670 yards as a senior, despite the Braves using a run-based offense that leaned on Shawn Stephens' ability to carry the ball.
Like McGee, Stephens graduated from South in 1989. Stephens' football talents earned him an athletic scholarship at Colorado State, but off-the-field issues prevented him from ever playing for the Rams.
In June 1993, Stephens was shot to death in Terre Haute. He was only 22.
"I was very close with Shawn," McGee emphasized. "Our birthdays were one day apart. I was one day older than him. We grew up in the Margaret Avenue projects. We were very close from fourth grade on. As we got older [after high school], though, I think we took different paths."
Asked if he thought Stephens had the potential to play pro football someday, McGee replied: "He was a great high school player. You can only make the determination if someone has professional potential based on how he does in college. And we never got to see him play in college, so that's a call I can't make. But I know he was as good as I had ever seen at that [high school] level."
• • •
McGee's final two seasons of South basketball went well, but they ended disappointingly with losses to Shakamak in the regional when he was a junior and to Evansville Memorial in the semistate when he was a senior.
"We went down to the semistate and we just laid an egg," he admits now. "I wish we had that one back."
McGee fondly remembers his physical court battles with Northview's Kenny Rowan, who also graduated from high school in 1989. Neither was used to pushing and shoving someone as rock solid as the other.
"He was a fierce competitor," Rady said of McGee. "He hated to lose and he had a great work ethic. He was a tremendous rebounder and he played with pain [because of a knee injury suffered during the 1988 football season].
"He also was a great young man along with being an athlete."
But McGee ended up agreeing with Shafer, who used tough love to convince him that football would be his meal ticket later in life.
After that was decided, one reason McGee made Michigan his college choice was a few heart-to-heart conversations he had with Cam Cameron, the Wolverines' offensive coordinator at the time and another two-time McMillan Award winner who graduated from South in 1979.
"To this day, when he says something, it's golden," McGee said about Cameron, who was strongly considered for the Tribune-Star's South male award as well. "Really having someone like that there was a plus for me."
Heading into McGee's senior season at Michigan, he had only three catches. But he became a much more focal point of the offense in 1992, culminating with his spectacular Rose Bowl performance against Washington on Jan. 1, 1993, as the Wolverines finished with a 9-0-3 record.
"Coming from Terre Haute and getting an opportunity to go there, that was really a lot of fun," reminisced McGee, who played in a total of three Rose Bowls and graduated with a degree in communications.
Now 49, McGee admits that he had hoped to be drafted in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft. But he was determined to make the most of playing on his new team, the Bengals.
"That all worked out well," he said. "It was cool."
In hindsight, however, McGee wouldn't have minded if he had gone to a team with more of a veteran presence when he was 22. In 1993, also-young David Klingler started 13 of Cincinnati's 16 games at quarterback as the Bengals ended up 3-13.
McGee himself started 15 games as a rookie tight end, catching 44 passes for 525 yards. He said he enjoyed the most success of his career when veterans Jeff Blake and Boomer Esiason became the Bengals' QB later in the 1990s.
During McGee's 11th and final NFL season, 2003, he played one game with the Dallas Cowboys and three with the New York Giants. Then he realized it was time to hang up his cleats at age 32.
"The average [NFL career] is four years," McGee said. "Once you get to 10 or 11 [years], you become the old man in the locker room."
• • •
Currently living in Florida, one of the nation's worst hot spots for COVID-19, McGee said he's been following the guidelines to try to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.
On another hot 2020 topic, he does not discourage modern-day professional athletes from kneeling during the national anthem if that's what they want to do.
"I've got the whole answer for social justice," McGee told the Tribune-Star. "Treat everybody how you want to be treated. If everyone does that, that would answer every problem."
Elaborating on the kneeling aspect later in the interview, he said: "The First Amendment gives us freedom of speech and freedom of expression. That [kneeling] is a form of expression. So I don't really see a problem with it. It's up to each individual to make their choice. That's my thought on it.
"So I'm not going to condemn someone for doing it. I just think that's an individual choice and we should be able to make it. To me, the people who have a problem with someone exercising his First Amendment right, they're the ones with the issue."
