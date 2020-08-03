There are plenty of successful teams to choose from when trying to determine the best ever to wear the Red and Black at Terre Haute South.
The boys basketball team reached the Final Four three straight years from 1977 through 1979, taking the state championship game to overtime in 1978, and was back at the Final Four again in 1991. South tennis teams have made the finals 14 times, nine times by the girls and five by the boys.
But just two South teams have prevailed in the last round of tournament play, and those teams share a unicorn of sorts: Kristen Clary — now Kristen Sandman — is the only living person from Vigo County to have gold medals as a player from both the 2001 girls tennis state championship, where she was South's No. 2 singles player behind her sister Lauren, and the 2002 girls basketball team, where she started at guard and tied a state tournament record with seven assists in the final-game rout of South Bend Riley.
So, Kristen, which team was best?
"That's really, really hard," she told the Tribune-Star recently. "In tennis, I was on the team with my sisters [Allison Clary had graduated prior to 2001] and it was so memorable being on a championship team with [Lauren]. We had been right there at the finals a couple of times before, so winning was so gratifying.
"In basketball, there was so much excitement in the city," she continued, "and everyone was just hustling all the time. That's one of my biggest takeaways [from basketball], leaving our hearts on the floor every game."
To decide among all the worthy teams, therefore, a look at numbers might be in order. And when one set of numbers is taken into account, the 2002 South girls basketball team looks as good as any team any school could have.
There were 13 girls on the Braves' tournament roster for the 2002 postseason run. Eight of those 13 became Division I athletes (and two of the girls who didn't play a Division I college sport were starters for South). How many high school basketball teams can bring five DI athletes off the bench?
"We had a lot of talent," coach Alan Maroska agreed.
The Braves had just come off an incredible run of talent. The 1998 Braves included five players who would score more than 1,000 points — Joileen Brewer, Dorcas Lawson, Courtney Risinger, Cara Stuckey and Kristen Weddle — but lost to Ben Davis in regional play. Risinger graduated in 1998, but the 1999 Braves got past Ben Davis only to fall to Connersville and 1999 Miss Basketball April McDivitt at the semistate.
But a freshman named Melanie Boeglin got some postseason minutes in 1999, and Maroska wasn't worried about the future.
"The 2002 seniors [Boeglin, Clary, Jackie Gustafson and Darci Rector] won the [Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference] on the JV team as freshmen, which was a huge accomplishment," he pointed out. "We made the decision to keep them together instead of moving some of them up [during the 1998-1999 regular season]."
That nucleus, coupled with some dramatic improvement by 6-foot-6 junior Reicina Russell, had the Braves on everyone's radar by the start of the 2001-2002 season.
"Hoosier Basketball Magazine had us picked to win the state at the beginning of the season," Maroska said. "We knew we were gonna be good."
The Braves lost by 11 points at Bloomington South in November, then suffered a one-point loss at Lawrence North during the MIC season. That was all.
"We were disappointed we lost to Bloomington South, but I don't know how many times we've ever won at Bloomington South," Maroska pointed out.
As tournament play rolled around, the Braves had a lineup of Boeglin (Indiana State basketball) and Clary (Xavier tennis) in the backcourt, with Rector and Alison Terrell at forwards and Russell (Penn State basketball) at center. Coming off the bench were Jessica Smith, Joni Fisher, Megan Risinger, Gustafson (ISU basketball), 6-3 Katelyn Bishop (USC volleyball), 5-11 Lauren Ditteon (Indiana volleyball) and twins Laura and Sarah Engle (both ISU track). Risinger, who transferred to Heritage Christian after the 2002 season, had Division I offers herself but choose to attend Purdue.
The Braves beat Martinsville and Mooresville to win the sectional at Northview and routed Castle 74-29 at the Bedford Regional, where Bloomington South was waiting in the championship game. Revenge over the Panthers came surprisingly easily by a 57-41 score.
"The difference in that game was that [the Panthers'] point guard [all-stater Cyndi Valentine] got her second foul and came out of the game. Mel [Boeglin] got her second foul and stayed in," Maroska said. "I told her, 'You're not fouling anymore,' " while hinting he may have been more emphatic than that.
Ben Davis, by this time a two-time defending state champion, was waiting at the semistate and this time, in an unbelievably physical game, Boeglin didn't stop fouling. When South's point guard picked up her fourth foul early in the fourth quarter, the call went to Laura Engle.
"Laura Engle had the best minute and a half in the history of our program," Maroska said. "She got a basket, a steal, a rebound and an assist" and the Braves survived. The state championship game was anticlimactic by comparison, although Russell's 31 points and seven blocks and Clary's assists were records and Rector receiving the Mental Attitude Award was a nice touch.
"We had a lot of fathers who made sure their daughters had tons of AAU experience," Maroska said. "[All the Braves] had a pretty high basketball IQ and they had so much mental toughness. Those four seniors wouldn't back down from anybody."
"We had lots of people you could put in and count on," Sandman remembers. "Everyone made everyone else better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.