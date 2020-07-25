Is Northview Brazil's high school? It is. Brazil is one of the schools that was consolidated into Northview when the school on the western edge of Brazil opened in 1984.
Northview, however, is a lot more than that. Staunton and Van Buren, representing the northwest and northeast ends of Clay County, were also consolidated into Northview. Many don't realize that Northview is also the high school for kids in Jackson Township in Parke County as well.
So it's more than just Brazil. Northview encompasses a relatively wide area, but what the school has been successful in doing since it opened in the 1980s is forging an identity that makes it feel small with all of the trappings of being a larger school.
"For the most part all of our kids grew up in Clay County. Everyone knew everyone. All of our kids played together, since they were at an early age. I think that is important. This brings us together as a community. Our community is very supportive of our students," said retired long-time Northview athletic director Charley Jackson.
Jackson is right. The Clay County youth football system has a coherent relationship to the Knights' football program. Clay County has its own baseball and basketball youth setups.
So the unity that every school needs to build support begins at a young age. Northview has also been around long enough to where you have second or even third-generation kids coming through the school now.
It wasn't always so smooth. By the standards of most of Indiana's consolidated schools, Northview was a late-comer. By the 1980s, communities that would be losing high schools knew the impact of the decision and some fought very hard to maintain their schools.
On top of that? Brazil's Red Devils had a proud athletic tradition, but so did Staunton's Yellow Jackets and Van Buren's Blue Devils. All of the three schools that made up Northview won boys basketball sectional titles in the last decade of their existence, a rarity in that many consolidations featured a medium-sized fish feeding on a couple of minnows to make a bigger fish.
"I was young when the consolidation occurred but do remember my parents and family talking about all of the arguing taking place. It was a difficult time trying to bring three schools together that were bitter rivals," current Northview athletic director Scott Buell said.
As it is at all consolidated schools, it usually takes someone or some success to bring communities together. Northview was fortunate to have several people who smoothed its transition.
"There has been several influential people over the history of the school. Bob Medworth [long-time band director and also girls basketball coach] and Jan Gambill [long-time softball coach and girls athletic director] have probably made the biggest impact among several other staff members," Buell noted.
One thing that makes Northview unique is that it's a true hybrid among the Wabash Valley schools. It is the third-largest school in enrollment in the Tribune-Star's circulation area, and has competed at the Class 4A level at times, since the multi-class system was implemented, though in recent years Northview has been 3A. It can hold it's own against Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South, the two largest schools in the area by a wide margin, in several sports.
Yet Northview still competes in the Western Indiana Conference against some schools that are less than half their size. This does give Northview a competitive advantage in some sports and it can hurt them when they play like-sized schools in the IHSAA tournaments.
But it also makes a kind of sense if you know the area well. Northview, as a student body, has a lot more in common with Sullivan, Greencastle, Edgewood and Owen Valley than it does with Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South. Someone has to be the biggest school in the conference, after all.
Baseball coach Craig Trout, who led Northview to the 2016 Class 3A state baseball championship, said the school maintains a small town vibe even though it has an enrollment close to 1,000.
"I think the staff and students are what bring the small school vibe. It's a lot of great interaction by the administration, teachers, coaches, and support staff create the great atmosphere," Trout said.
Being the big dog does lead to athletic success — and Northview has had more than its share. It also puts a target on Northview's back. The smaller schools in the WIC love nothing more than to take down the Knights. That's OK with Northview. It demands excellence of itself.
"All of Northview's coaches do a great job of representing what it means to be a Knight. We take pride in our school. Many of us grew up here and played here, so we have a deep respect for our community and we make sure our athletes understand the importance of that," said Northview girls basketball coach Zack Keyes, who was a multi-sport athlete for the Knights.
The sport that's had the most postseason success at Northview is one you might not immediately think of — tennis. Between the girls (21) and the boys (14), the Knights have racked up 35 sectional titles.
Volleyball has long been strong at Northview. The Knights have more state tournament appearances (two) in volleyball than any other sport. The Knights can claim 12 sectional, six regional and two semistate titles.
Football struggled through the early 2000s, but in the 21st Century, the Knights are 118-77 with a pair of 10-win seasons. Boys basketball has four sectional titles and hit its peak in the early 2000s when it was 63-11 from 2001-04.
Like most western Indiana schools, Northview also excels on the diamond. Softball went to the state softball tournament when it was still single class in 1995.
Baseball gave Northview it's greatest team glory when the Knights won the Class 3A 2016 state championship.
"Probably the greatest moment of memory was in 2016, when the baseball team won the IHSAA tournament. On that night at Victory Field, if you remember, our fan base was unbelievable. I think we had over 75 percent of the fans," Jackson said.
Another spring sport, track and field, gave the Knights their greatest individual accomplishment as Carri Long won the high jump state championships in 1994 and 1995.
Every one of the Knights' accomplishments has been celebrated by a fiercely loyal fan base that has helped make Northview a rallying point for all the communities it now represents.
"Our community members and our students support each other, in all of our extra curricular activities. Our athletic department also does a great job of supporting one another and working together. Northview is a place that takes great pride and we work together for all of our students to be successful.," Northview boys basketball coach Michael Byrum said.
Northview
Opened: 1984-85
Consolidated into Northview: Staunton, Van Buren Township.
State championships: Baseball (2016).
Semistate titles: Volleyball, 2; Baseball, 1; Softball, 1.
Regional titles: Volleyball, 6; Baseball, 3; Softball, 2; Boys cross country, 1; Girls cross country, 1.
Sectional titles: Girls tennis, 21; Boys tennis, 14; Volleyball, 12; Baseball, 9; Girls golf, 6; Boys basketball, 4; Boys cross country, 4; Girls basketball, 3; Girls cross country, 3; Girls soccer, 3; Softball, 3; Boys golf, 2; Wrestling, 2; Girls track, 1.
Individual state champion: Carri Long, 2 (girls track and field, high jump, 1994-5).
