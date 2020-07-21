HS OF THE WEEK: A twisty, unlikely road leads to success for Riverton Parke's Memmer

When John Memmer graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1969, he had been a basketball standout.
So if someone asked him back then which sport he’d most likely be coaching as an adult, he would have answered basketball.
And that’s what Memmer did.
For a while.
He started with tiny Van Buren High School in Clay County. In addition to teaching junior high science and biology, he guided its boys basketball team to a sectional championship for the 1979-80 season and advanced to the regional in Hulman Center.
“I had five great seasons there,” Memmer told the Tribune-Star this week. “Me and my wife [Margie] loved Van Buren. If [Clay County] hadn’t consolidated [three high schools into one in 1984], we might have been there forever.”
He stayed with the Blue Devils for five seasons, but Clay County merged Van Buren, Staunton and Brazil into the brand-new Northview High School in the late summer of 1984.
The late Jim Buell was selected as the Knights’ first boys basketball coach. So Memmer took a similar job at Attica and that lasted three years, including another pre-class sectional title in 1985-86.
When Riverton Parke opened as a new high school in rural Montezuma in the late summer of 1986, Scott Weis was named its initial boys basketball coach. But the Panthers didn’t experience much success in 1986-87 and Weis was quickly gone.
Memmer left Attica to succeed him before the ’87-88 campaign and he’s been at Riverton Parke ever since.
But wait. There are some interesting twists and turns in his Riverton Parke road to success — the kind of story that the teenage Memmer at Ben Davis never would have predicted.
He guided the Panthers’ boys basketball program for three less-than-memorable seasons, during which he wasn’t able to pull a sectional title out of his hat like he had at Van Buren and Attica.
At that point, Memmer considered taking a boys basketball coaching position elsewhere. But he didn’t want to leave Riverton Parke, where he remained a biology teacher.
“My wife had a good job here,” pointed out Memmer, who racked up 131 career victories and had a winning record as a boys basketball coach.
A few years later, 1994 to be exact, the Panthers’ varsity volleyball program needed a head coach. Enter Memmer, who had limited prior experience with the sport.
In fact, when he was a Ben Davis athlete in the late 1960s, girls sports weren’t even part of the IHSAA.
“I was the eighth [volleyball] coach hired in nine years,” he said of the Riverton Parke job.
Early in his first season, Memmer remembers not only needing to learn the finer points of volleyball but also how to communicate with female athletes.
For example, there was a time when he calmly used adult language in front of the girls after he saw something he didn’t like at practice.
The stunned expressions he saw on the players’ faces told him maybe he needed to talk to the girls a little differently than he had talked to boys basketball players in the past.
“One of them kinda folded her arms, looked at me, stomped her feet and walked out of the gym,” said Memmer, noting that she eventually returned during that same practice and did not cause any problems.
Learning volleyball on the fly — and helped by two years of coaching at the junior high level with West Vigo’s Faith and Frank Hatcher’s Volleytime club program — Memmer coached Riverton Parke to its first of seven sectional titles in the sport in 1998.
“When I took the job, I really wanted to win their first sectional [in volleyball],” he recalled. “That was one of my goals.”
Six more sectional championships and three decades later, Memmer’s knowledge of volleyball has grown by leaps and bounds. And to this day, he’s still the Riverton Parke varsity coach.
Through 26 seasons, Memmer realizes the volleyball program could not have achieved the success it’s enjoyed without the efforts of his players along with the support of his assistant coaches. Some who assisted the program longer than most were Ronni Fox, Alison (Penn) Cottrell, Candi Hutcheson, the late Sarah Norton and Ann Delp-Myers, he said.
Adding to Memmer’s unique story, he has coached the school’s boys and girls track teams since the 1990s as well.
Surprisingly to the younger version of himself, if he could temporarily go back in time, Memmer learned he could live without basketball being the No. 1 focus — besides family — of his existence.
Now with 497 career match victories, the 69-year-old Memmer hopes Riverton Parke gets to play volleyball in safe environments this fall. Not so he can reach the 500-win milestone, but so the girls who missed 2020 spring sports because of COVID-19 guidelines will have an opportunity to compete in athletics again.
Plus, Memmer admits he would miss coaching the young athletes if the season were to be canceled.
“I enjoy doing the girls volleyball,” he said when emphasizing he has no plans to retire soon. “I really do. I enjoy it.”
