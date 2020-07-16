Having accomplished so much during his athletic career, 53-year-old Anthony Thompson is stuck in a COVID-19 lull, like so much of the rest of this country’s citizens.
Because of the pandemic, Thompson hasn’t been allowed to work regularly from his Memorial Stadium office at Indiana University in Bloomington since mid-March.
So when informed that he was selected as the Tribune-Star’s Best Remembered Male Athlete in Terre Haute North High School history, Thompson had plenty of time to discuss a variety of topics, including the newspaper award itself.
“It’s quite an honor and I really appreciate it,” Thompson said.
Having grown up attending three different Terre Haute elementary schools — Sanderson, Meadows and Benjamin Franklin — Thompson went to Chauncey Rose Junior High, where he played basketball.
But young Thompson knew where his bread would be buttered in life from his years of starring in the Vigo County Youth Football League. Plus, it didn’t hurt that older members of his family were big Chicago Bears fans.
“We would play sandlot football [at Benjamin Franklin],” Thompson recalled. “And there was a little lot at, like, 18th and Tippecanoe [streets], where we played.
“We [including his future NFL-playing brother Ernie] would play with kids twice our size because we always played with older kids. But we were some of the first kids that were chosen to play because we were known as ‘the hard-ankle kids.’ We were known as tough kids — me and my brothers.”
As youths, they always played tackle football without pads or a helmet, except when they were in the middle of streets or in organized leagues.
“At Ben Franklin, I met [then-teacher] Danny Tanoos,” Thompson continued. “He would throw passes to the kids at recess. All the kids would line up and we would take turns going about 30 yards up the field and Danny would throw passes to us.
“By the third week of this, the kids went up to Danny and said, ‘Mr. Tanoos, we want Anthony to throw passes to us because he’s got a stronger arm than you.’ I played quarterback up until ninth grade. ... That’s when I knew I could make something of myself.”
• • •
Thompson entered Terre Haute North as a sophomore in the fall of 1983 — remember, Vigo County high schools consisted of only three grades then — and he admits that he was slightly intimidated.
“One thing I did know, though, was that I wasn’t going to let these [older] guys outwork me and out-tough me,” insisted Thompson, who by then had been converted to the tailback position.
“That’s one thing I always prided myself on — that I was going to be the toughest guy out there.”
Describing himself as a shy, kinda-backward kid, Thompson credits the late Wayne Stahley — then the Patriots’ varsity coach — with helping him develop on and off the field.
On the field, the hard-nosed Stahley was never leery about letting Thompson carry the ball, even as a sophomore.
“That’s when I knew, I could really play at this level,” Thompson said. “Stahley saw something in me that I didn’t [initially] see in myself.”
Thompson’s fondest game memories from North were victories over traditional Indiana powerhouse Ben Davis and highly regarded Owensboro, Ky., during his junior season.
He also remembers a 28-21 home sectional loss to Bloomington South his senior year that still haunts him to this day. That’s partly because some of his current adult friends in the Bloomington area — where he lives now — remind him about it from time to time.
Meanwhile, Thompson was dealing with the necessary hassle of college recruitment. Near the end, he narrowed his choices down to five — Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State and Illinois.
Illinois executed a particularly clever tactic during A.T.’s visit to its campus in Champaign, Ill. Knowing he grew up as a Bears fan, the university allowed Thompson to watch the NFL team practice in person. During an informal post-practice moment when Bears players were tossing around a football, one pass unexpectedly sailed in Thompson’s direction on the sideline.
It came from Walter Payton.
“Then he came up and talked to me a little bit,” Thompson reminisced. “That was my first encounter with Walter Payton. I was, like, in awe of him.”
Still, the Fighting Illini lost out to IU in the battle for Thompson’s football services.
“No. 1, [IU] was close to home,” he explained. “My family could drive to see me play. No. 2, I wanted to be kind of a big fish in a small pond. I wanted to help a program that hadn’t had any recent notoriety in football. Two years before I got there, [the Hoosiers] went 0-11. But the program was on the rise and I wanted to help it even more.”
That’s exactly what he did.
• • •
Thompson’s gridiron numbers at IU speak for themselves. According to his Wikipedia page, his rushing totals included 1,686 yards and 26 touchdowns for his junior year, a nation-leading 1,793 yards and 24 TDs for his senior year and 5,299 yards and 67 TDs for his four-year career.
With the late Bill Mallory as head coach, IU’s season-by-season records during that era were 6-6 in 1986, 8-4 in 1987, 8-3-1 in 1988 and 5-6 in 1989.
“You talk about a father figure, you talk about a motivating coach, he was probably the best coach that I’ve ever been around,” Thompson said of Mallory, the father of current Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory.
Not surprising to anyone familiar with Thompson’s IU career, he is still proud of the Hoosiers’ same-season victories over Ohio State and Michigan during his sophomore year in 1987.
A.T. also can describe how a pregame injury to the late Dave Schnell, IU’s quarterback in 1989, resulted in his NCAA-record (at the time) 377-yard rushing performance at Wisconsin during his senior year.
“Somehow he got hurt during [pregame] warmups,” Thompson said. “He couldn’t throw the ball 10 yards down the field.”
Wisconsin’s coaching staff and players evidently didn’t pick up on the injury to Schnell, who still started the game ... but with a different plan from Mallory.
“Coach Mallory told me [before the game], ‘You know, you’ve got to strap it up today,’” Thompson recalled. “I was like, ‘OK, coach. What are you talking about? I’m ready.’ But at the time, I didn’t know Dave couldn’t throw he ball.”
By the end of that game, Indiana had won 45-17 and Thompson had racked up a school-record 52 carries.
The 5-foot-11, 207-pound Thompson was one of the co-favorite positions to receive the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 1989, but that award went to Houston quarterback Andre Ware during a December ceremony in New York. Thompson, who also attended the ceremony, finished second.
After the ceremony and even this week, Thompson expressed no hard feelings.
“At the time, it was the closest Heisman Trophy voting ever,” he told the Tribune-Star. “My mom was there and she fell in love with Andre Ware.
“Andre was a great guy. When he won it, I was like ‘Man, that’s great.’ Honestly, I was just happy to be there. I was proud that I could represent and be there for IU.”
Still, Thompson could take pride that he did win the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award and the Big Ten Most Valuable Player Award — for the second straight year — in 1989.
Thompson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007. His No. 32 remains the only retired jersey number in IU football history.
• • •
Once Thompson’s college career ended, he focused on the NFL. Drafted in the second round by the Phoenix Cardinals (now the Arizona Cardinals), he held out briefly during the preseason for a contract that seemed more fair to him and his agent.
Unfortunately for Thompson, his absence gave Johnny Johnson — a seventh-round draft choice of the Cardinals in 1990 — a chance to shine.
After Thompson ended his holdout, Johnson opened the regular season as Phoenix’s first-string tailback and played well for several games.
“Johnny was a great player,” Thompson reflected. “[The holdout] hurt me a little bit.”
An injury to Johnson enabled Thompson to start against the pre-Bill Belichick New England Patriots in late November. With Thompson carrying the football 28 times for 136 yards and one touchdown, Phoenix won 34-14 for only its third victory in 11 games under coach Joe Bugel.
“Things were starting to click,” Thompson said. “I remember thinking, ‘I could get used to this.’”
Unfortunately for Thompson, he never topped the century mark in rushing yards again. His best single-game performance in 1991, his second season, included 98 yards on the ground against New England again.
After playing the 1992 opener for the Cardinals, A.T. went to the Los Angeles Rams to finish out his third and what turned out be his final NFL season.
“In the NFL, every hit is just like being in a car wreck,” Thompson assessed. “I tell people, ‘Playing in the NFL is like controlled violence.’ The collisions are just unbelievable.”
He still enjoyed his NFL experiences, which he drew upon later in life.
Thompson became an IU assistant football coach to head coach Cam Cameron, also of Terre Haute, then Thompson switched his attention to fundraising for the university’s athletic department.
Now serving as IU’s associate athletic director, Thompson oversees the football and track and field programs. He also had been a church pastor, but he retired from that a few years ago.
• • •
With the coronavirus pandemic limiting Thompson’s work efforts in recent months, he offered a few observations on national current affairs:
• “The university is pretty much on lockdown because of COVID,” he said. “I do wear my mask and practice social distancing. My wife [Lori], she’s a physician. So she most definitely can’t get this disease and spread it to others. We try our best to follow the guidelines.”
• “I think about the genesis of how this whole kneeling thing started [a few years ago by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem],” Thompson mentioned. “[The symbolic gesture] really started with just racial injustice. I don’t think it was anything against the [American] flag.
“If I were playing in the league, I personally wouldn’t kneel myself. But I understand that individuals have the right to do that, because that’s what this country is about — freedom of speech.
“There’s a lot of racism going on these days. ... I’ve never seen our country so divided. I think cooler heads need to prevail.”
