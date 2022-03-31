Last June, Sullivan’s girls tennis team shocked Wabash Valley sports fans — and perhaps even the players themselves — by steamrolling to the IHSAA state quarterfinals with a 24-0 record.
Unfortunately for the Golden Arrows and coach Wes Kirk, that’s where their Cinderella story ended. Homestead handed them their first loss to the tune of 4-1 on Center Grove’s courts.
As the beginning of the 2022 season approaches next week, Kirk isn’t promising he’ll have as talented of a team as he had in 2021. But he does think he’ll have another good team, especially with the return of No. 1 singles player Hanna Burkhart, now a junior, and No. 2 singles player, Paige Chickadaunce, also a junior. Also back is sophomore Sarah Francis, who was part of the Arrows’ No. 1 doubles duo with Peyton Sisil last season.
“These three players combined for 60 wins and 12 losses last season,” pointed out Kirk, a sixth-year head coach with the Arrows (not counting 2020 when the entire season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns).
“Although we lost arguably the best senior class in our school’s history, Hanna, Paige and Sarah give us an experienced and competitive base to build around.”
That said, who is likely to fill the voids left by the graduated Sisil, Annie Smith, Lexie Baker and Courtney Lueking, among others?
“We will be fielding four new varsity players,” admitted Kirk, whose group will begin its season Tuesday at White River Valley.
“As of right now, half-way through our challenge matches, Ella King, Maggie McCammon, Parker Mischler, Lexi Deckard, Brooklyn Coulson and Sophie Hurst all look to be in the mix for varsity playing time. This group is young, with only Brooklyn and Sophie being seniors. Everyone else is a junior or sophomore. If our new varsity players become competitive throughout the season, that would make us a deeper and more dangerous team. These new players have big shoes to fill, but they are excited and I believe they are up to the challenge.”
Other Wabash Valley coaches probably won’t like to read Kirk adding: “I believe we will have a good team this season that has the potential to be a great team with experience and confidence.”
• • •
Here’s an analysis of the Vigo County and Northview girls tennis teams this spring:
• Northview — The Knights have a first-year head coach who played for Northview and then-coach Tim Davis more than 25 years ago. After she graduated in 1995, she helped Davis guide the team for a while.
Her name then was Joni Buell and now it’s Joni Sutherland.
“We have several key players back from last year,” Sutherland told the Tribune-Star this week. “Our No. 1 singles, senior Sierra Paul, will be back and both of our doubles teams are returning as well — Brooklee Bussing and Layla Lee at No. 1 and Sydney Maurer and Violet Keith at No. 2 doubles. All of these girls are seniors this year. Jinna Hiatt also will be a key senior this year for us.
“I think we have a group of girls this year who will be great at supporting each other and I feel we will be very competitive in our [Western Indiana] conference and sectional.”
Northview’s first match will be next Wednesday at White River Valley.
“I have coached several other sports teams during my teaching career, but this is my first experience back with tennis,” Sutherland noted. “I am looking forward to working with this group of girls this year. We have a lot of raw talent that I think will develop into some very successful team players throughout the year.”
• Terre Haute South — Fourth-year coach Janet Rowe, whose best team at South might have been the one that didn’t get to play (because of the pandemic in 2020), is hoping for a bounceback from the Braves’ uncharacteristic 6-9 campaign a year ago.
“Our returning players that played some varsity last year are junior Ayden Zinkovich, junior Briley Ireland, senior Sydney Williams, junior Emily Wilson, senior Angelina Dalloul and senior Ananya Gera,” Rowe mentioned. “Many of our returning players have been working hard in the off-season. We have several incoming players who play year-round as well. We are going to work hard together to be competitive this season.”
South’s season opener will be next Wednesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
• Terre Haute North — Beginning her second season at the helm, not counting the COVID-canceled 2020 schedule, North girls coach Amanda Lubold spoke very optimistically about her 2022 squad.
“We only graduated one varsity player last year [Averie Shore, who now plays at Marian University],” Lubold emphasized. “So we’re returning six girls with varsity experience. We’re led by seniors Caroline and Olivia Effner and Maylee Brown, who are providing us with leadership and a winning attitude this season. Junior Krista Cottom and sophomores Yewon Jung and Kenley Shoults also will be instrumental in providing our team with the necessary depth and experience to win matches.
“We’re optimistic that we can not only compete in, but also win our sectional this season. All four teams [North, South, Sullivan and West Vigo] in our sectional are deep and tough again this year. Sullivan is coming off an amazing run at state and South has some promising freshmen, but we are confident in our senior leadership and our depth.
"[Girls assistant and boys head coach] Matt Wilson and I are committed to and working toward re-establishing a winning culture of North tennis. Our girls have been working hard in the offseason and we added volunteer assistant coach Tia Bennett-Faro to bring more local expertise to our coaching staff. I’m excited to see the resurgence of Terre Haute tennis and I’m looking forward to our North girls surprising some people in the sectional this year.”
The Patriots, who finished 4-13 last season, must wait until April 11 to have their first match at home against Greencastle.
• West Vigo — Coming off an 11-6 campaign in 2021, third-year coach Kasey Chew at least knows she lost only one player to graduation — the graduated Kaitlin Whitfor, who played No. 1 singles last season.
“Key players that I have returning from 2021 are senior Ellie Easton and junior Avery Lasecki [at singles] and sophomore Maddie Bradbury and junior Abigail Meehan [at doubles],” Chew said.
“I am very excited about this group of girls. We have a young team with a lot of incoming talent at the freshman level. We also have a large team with 16 players, which provides my assistant coach [Taylor Bullock] and I opportunities to develop a versatile and competitive roster. We had a fairly dominant 2021 season at the singles level, so I am looking forward to strengthening our doubles game. These girls have been putting in a lot of hours and are driven to be better. I am eager to see what they can do this season.”
The Vikings’ first match will be Tuesday at home against Covington.
