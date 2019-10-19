In a back-and-forth contest, Northview fell just short in its quest for a second-straight Western Indiana Conference championship. Indian Creek edged Northview 32-28 to claim first place in the conference on Friday.
Northview led 14-0 early, but the Braves scored 25 straight points and led by 11 in the third quarter.
Northview (6-3) sliced the gap to three, but an Indian Creek touchdown scored late in the third quarter held up and the Knights settled for runner-up in the WIC.
Northview travels to Jasper next Friday for a Class 4A sectional contest.
I I I
In other games:
• Paris 28, Robinson 26 — At Robinson, Ill., the Tigers (7-1, 6-1) had to fight off a surge from the Maroons. After Paris took a 28-20 lead in the third quarter, Robinson (3-5, 2-5) scored a touchdown, but couldn’t convert a two-point conversion to tie the game.
• Parke Heritage 46, Fountain Central 8 — At Rockville, the Wolves (8-1, 6-1) routed the Mustangs to finish off a one-loss season. Parke Heritage plays at Cloverdale next Friday in a Class A sectional game.
• South Vermillion 24, Attica 14 — At Attica, South Vermillion (5-4, 4-3) finished the regular season over .500 and are above water in the WRC as well. The Wildcats play at Seeger in a Class 2A sectional game next Friday.
• Sullivan 49, Owen Valley 7 — At Spencer, Sullivan (6-3) clinched fifth place in the WIC and won its fifth in a row. The Golden Arrows play at Vincennes Lincoln in a Class 3A sectional game next Friday.
• Linton 35, Clarksville Providence 7 — At Linton, the host Miners (8-1) rolled against the Pioneers. Linton hosts North Posey in a Class 2A sectional game next Friday.
• North Vermillion 35, Seeger 20 — At Cayuga, the Falcons (8-1, 7-0) completed an undefeated Wabash River Conference campaign. North Vermillion will play at Covington in a Class A sectional game next Friday.
• Covington 35, Riverton Parke 8 — At Mecca, the Panthers (3-6, 1-6) fell in a WRC contest. Riverton Parke hosts South Putnam in a Class A sectional game next Friday.
• Casey 54, Marshall 19 — At Casey, Ill., the Warriors (5-3, 4-3) put themselves in an IHSA playoff position as they beat rival Marshall, who fell to 3-5. Casey led 44-6 at halftime.
