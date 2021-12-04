West Vigo earned the girls-boys doubleheader victory at Greencastle on Friday.
The boys won 44-40. It's the first boys win for the Vikings over the Tiger Cubs since the 2015-16 season.
Whyatt Easton led the Vikings with 13 points. Zeke Tanoos had 12. The Vikings (2-0) also earned their first Western Indiana Conference win of the season. Greencastle fell to 0-2.
The girls rode their second-half defense to a 30-27 win. The Tiger Cubs were held to 10 points in the second half. The Vikings won the fourth quarter 9-3 to win the game.
Maci Easton had 12 points in the victory for the Vikings, who improved to 6-2 and 2-1 in the WIC. Greencastle remained winless at 0-8 and 0-4 in the WIC.
West Vigo's boys next host Northview next Friday. The Vikings' girls have a challenging game at Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
GIRLS
WEST VIGO (30) - Holman 0-2 0-2 0, Harris 1-6 1-2 3, Knopp 3-6 0-0 6, Lasecki 0-0 0-0 0, M. Easton 4-12 4-6 12, Fennell 3-9 3-4 9. 11-34 FG, 8-14 FT, 30 TP.
GREENCASTLE (27) - Brennan 0 0-0 0, Chaves 1 0-0 2, Zellers 1 0-0 3, Briones 4 0-2 11, Plew 0 1-2 1, Morales 1 0-0 2, Hunter 3 0-0 8. 10 FG, 1-4 FT, 27 TP.
West Vigo=4=6=11=9=-=30
Greencastle=5=12=7=3=-=27
3-point goals - Briones 3, Zellers. Total fouls - WV 7, G 11.
Next - West Vigo (6-2, 2-1) play at TH North on Tuesday. Greencastle (0-8, 0-1) host Indian Creek on Saturday.
Note: The boys statistics were not reported.
In other action:
Girls
• TH North 60, Bloomington South 41 — At Bloomington, the Patriots earned a victory in their first Conference Indiana contest of the season.
The Patriots (7-2, 1-0) next host West Vigo on Tuesday.
Boys
• Parke Heritage 55, South Vermillion 40 - At Clinton, the Wolves controlled the second half, out-scoring the Wildcats 33-18, to earn the Banks Of The Wabash semifinal victory.
Renn Harper led Parke Heritage (1-1) with 16 points. Anthony Garzolini paced the Wildcats (2-3) with 16 points.
PARKE HERITAGE (55) - McNeal 4 3-9 11, Dowd 0 2-2 2, N. Johnson 4 3-4 11, Harper 5 4-4 16, Gooch 1 4-7 6, Wood 1 1-5 3, Carrington 1 0-0 3, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, Luce 1 1-2 3. 17 FG, 18-33 FT, 55 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (40) - Hawkins 3 2-2 8, A. Wallace 1 0-0 2, Corenflos 0 1-2 1, Uselman 1 2-2 5, Bush 2 0-0 5, Shoults 1 0-0 3, Conder 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Cox 0 0-0 0, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Moulton 0 0-0 0, Garzolini 7 0-0 16. 15 FG, 5-6 FT, 40 TP.
Parke Heritage=10=12=15=18=-=55
South Vermillion=11=11=4=14=-=40
3-point goals - Harper 2, Carrington; Garzolini 2, Bush, Shoults, Uselman. Total fouls - SV 24, PH 13. Fouled out - Hawkins, Bush. Technical fouls - Wood; Conder, C. Wallace.
Next - Parke Heritage (2-0) plays Riverton Parke in the Banks of the Wabash championship game on Saturday. South Vermillion (2-3) plays North Vermillion in the consolation game of the BOW on Saturday.
• Riverton Parke 55, North Vermillion 47 — At Clinton, the Panthers stayed unbeaten with the win over the Falcons.
It set up a battle of unbeaten teams for the Banks of the Wabash championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at South Vermillion.
North Vermillion (0-3) plays South Vermillion at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
• Linton 60, Clay City 36 — At Clay City, Joey Hart had 23 points and Logan Webb tossed in 19 as the Miners dominated the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest in the Eel Dome.
Linton (3-0, 1-0) next plays Indianapolis Crispus Attucks at Brownsburg at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Clay City (0-3, 0-1) next hosts Bloomfield next Friday.
• North Central 78, Eminence 37 — At Farmersburg, DeShawn Clark nearly outscored Eminence himself with 30 points as the Thunderbirds earned their first win of the season.
North Central (1-1) next plays at White River Valley on Saturday. Eminence fell to 0-2.
• Bloomfield 66, Shakamak 34 — At Jasonville, the Lakers fell in their first SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest of the season.
Shakamak (1-1) next plays at Sullivan on Saturday.
• Mt. Carmel 67, Marshall 42 — At Marshall, Ill., Logan Medsker had 21 points, but the Lions fell in their Little Illini Conference opener.
Marshall (1-4, 0-1) next plays at Monticello on Saturday.
• Newton 55, Paris 48 — At Newton, Ill., the Eagles won on their home court against the Tigers.
Paris (2-4, 1-1) next hosts Teutopolis on Tuesday.
• Olney 60, Robinson 40 — At Olney, Ill., Cooper Loll had 20, but the Maroons fell on the road in LIC play.
Robinson (3-4, 0-1) next hosts Terre Haute South on Tuesday.
