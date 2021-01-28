Indiana State’s men’s basketball team announced on Thursday that point guard Tobias Howard Jr. will be suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The announcement noted that Howard will not play in ISU’s two-game home series against Bradley, which begins Sunday.

Howard had started the last four games for the Sycamores, but he was benched after playing just five minutes in Tuesday’s win over Southern Illinois

"What TJ has to understand and this game and this program is about a team. I don't want people making excuses and not being about the team. We don't want guys being selfish on or off the floor. TJ has some lessons to learn in that," Lansing explained after Tuesday’s game.

"We've had plenty of conversations about it. After an incident there to start the game, I didn't like the way he was handling it, so I told him you don't have to play anymore. We're evaluate it moving forward, but he has to make changes or he won't be playing."

Lansing was asked to elaborate on the incident mentioned.

"I'm the head coach of the team. I'm not always right, but I learned a lesson really early with my dad that sometimes it's not a discussion. The coach is coaching the team and he's telling you what you need to do. We've talked tons about it," Lansing said on Tuesday.

"Coach [Brett] Carey's message to the team was no excuses. I've had a lot of one-on-one's with TJ. He's a good basketball player that can help this team, but he's got to be about the right stuff. It is 100% about our team. That was a really happy locker room after the game except for one guy. He can't be that way,” Lansing continued.

As he inferred in his Tuesday comments, Lansing subsequently confirmed that what was said by Howard after was taken out of the game was deemed to be inappropriate and worthy of discipline.

In a Tribune-Star story that published Sunday, Howard said he welcomed getting tough love from the coaching staff and Lansing.

“I take it all in. That’s what I came here for and that’s what I needed. I knew that’s what he was going to do,” Howard said. “I needed to be under a coach who pushes me hard after being off for a year. I’ve been loving it, being humble, and taking it all in.”

Howard, a graduate transfer, is averaging 5.5 points and shooting 34.2% from 3-point range for the Sycamores.

ISU is Howard’s third stop in his college career after single seasons at Western Kentucky and Towson. Howard did not play during his season of eligibility at Towson in 2019-20. Howard said when he made his verbal commitment to ISU in March 2020 that he and the Towson staff disagreed about his role and he didn’t play.