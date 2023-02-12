It’s been far from an ideal week for Cade McKnight.
The Indiana State basketball senior forward's dad is recovering from an accident that occurred in his home that required surgery.
His dad, and uncle, stayed back so that other family members could witness McKnight hooping Saturday at the McLeod Center.
McKnight, was out Feb 4 while in Iowa and saw limited minutes Wednesday in a win over Valparaiso, returned by flight to the Hawkeye state for business Saturday — an occasion undoubtedly on his radar and plenty of Iowans for a while.
Less than 70 miles north of his old stomping grounds of Grinnell, Iowa, McKnight set foot on the hardwood in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to duke it out with the Panthers.
The result was an 80-62 shellacking of Northern Iowa for a season sweep and fifth straight win in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“It’s been really cool, even last night, my cousin goes here, so we picked up and went to the wrestling meet,” he said. “A lot of friends here and familiar faces, got both side's grandparents, just a lot of friends, former teammates so it’s a really cool experience.”
It was the first sweep of UNI by ISU since 2018, the team had lost the three previous matchups coming into this campaign.
The Sycamores (18-9, 11-5) nearly started this winning streak Jan. 24 in Des Moines.
This year’s turnaround was unleashed in the second half of a last-second loss to Drake. It mounted a furious 18-point comeback in Des Moines, which is 56 miles west of McKnight’s hometown of fewer than 10,000 people, according to a 2020 census.
The comeback and effort from the outfit turned the tables on the season. The past five wins have paid credence to this.
Fast forward two and a half weeks, and the Sycamores are hitting their stride. There are five regular season games left and the team is tied for third in the conference, one game behind Drake and Bradley.
“Coming up this year I didn’t have anything to lose,” McKnight said. “Just everything to gain with the experience, just coming here I knew we had the talent to do something special. I think we are really starting to come together at the right time.”
Saturday, in front of a large chunk of hometown fans, McKnight’s extra effort provided a jolt.
After an early putback, he had an offensive board that he kicked out that eventually led to a corner 3-pointer by sophomore Julian Larry, part of a 10-2 run, to go up 20-14.
He added two more free throws and ran the floor for a bucket to stretch the ISU lead to 10.
“Being back in the state of Iowa you get a little extra juice, family and friends, that always helps,” McKnight said. “It’s just always kind of been that way, just stay ready. [Freshman] Robbie [Avila] is having a great year. Whenever I can come in and spell him and give the team some great minutes.”
McKnight, a Truman State graduate transfer, had 11 points and didn’t miss any of his three field goals or four free throws in 12 minutes on the court.
His four fouls kept him from logging more minutes potentially.
Against a youthful squad that played one upperclassman, McKnight’s extra vigor gave the Panthers fits. He recorded seven caroms (three offensive), and his overall count matched senior Cooper Neese for the team lead.
With his triple from the right of the key, early in the second half, he put the team up by 25, and UNI never remotely recovered.
McKnight’s presence on the floor in this pair of Iowa house calls was integral to the team’s mid-MVC season ascension. The veteran’s knack for getting after it on the road has been instrumental.
Since Dec. 11, he’s scored in double digits four times – all on the road – and logged 10 or more minutes 10 times. Seven of these games came away from home confines.
His lone double-double came at Valparaiso and all three games with five or more boards were in away games.
Coach Josh Schertz described the play of McKnight, who has been playing through a severely ailing foot, as “fantastic.”
McKnight has benefited from working with a Division I staff and players in his debut year in Terre Haute.
“[Assistant Matthew] Graves has been in multiple Final Fours as a coach [with Butler],” McKnight said. “He’s helped me expand my game and just things I can improve on. [Freshman] Robbie [Avila] and I just compete every day in practice. He is the best guy I have played against maybe in my college career.”
McKnight’s minutes down the stretch will have a direct correlation with wins based on the flow against UNI — the most convincing blowout outside of Hulman Center this year.
“He’s got a lot of people [in Iowa], so to come in and to be a big key to why we won today… I know it’s an amazing feeling for him,” Avila said of McKnight. “I know the rest of the team is happy for him, as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.