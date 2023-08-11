Northview’s Knights can run the ball and South Vermillion’s Wildcats can throw it.
Those were two of the facts gathered from the four quarters of high school scrimmage action Friday evening at South Vermillion, where the Knights joined Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South for their annual jamboree.
Northview rushed for 151 yards in two quarters — 75 by quarterback Kyle Cottee and 64 by running back Tyler Lee — as the Knights matched South in the second quarter but were outscored two touchdowns to one by the host Wildcats in the final period.
South Vermillion also had three touchdowns while North didn’t score in the first quarter as quarterback Dom Garzolini threw for 281 yards — in two quarters, remember — and five touchdowns. South got the only two touchdowns in the North-South third quarter.
That means the Patriots, under first-year coach Michael Ghant, didn’t score.
But, as Ghant noted, the Patriots put together some drives and ended both their quarters inside their opponents’ 5-yard line.
“I think we did some good things on offense and defense,” Ghant said. “Defensively, we had 11 hats on the ball the entire time. Offensively, we drove the ball down the field, just need to focus on finishing drives.”
“I thought we started a little slow, maybe a little nerves,” said coach Tim Herrin of South, “but I thought as we went on through the first half against Northview and then the entire quarter against North I thought we were playing a little bit looser and faster.
“I liked how Zyeiar White ran the football and the connections Brady Wilson had with A.J. Watkins, Chris Herrin and the rest of the receivers.”
“It was a nice night, beautiful weather,” said coach Mark Raetz of Northview.
“I saw a lot of good things. We had a couple of mental busts … and we can’t give up big pass plays [like the ones that happened in the fourth quarter].”
“I’m happy — but not satisfied,” said a smiling coach Greg Barrett of the Wildcats. “These guys have worked hard, and they’re athletic. It’s good to go against the big schools.
“Dom played well. He’s stepping out of his shell, and having Dallas [Coleman], Aden [Wallace] and Parker [Weir] with him makes it that much simpler.”
• First quarter, South Vermillion 3 touchdowns, Terre Haute North 0 — Garzolini hit Coleman for a 55-yard score on the third play and the party was on for the Wildcats. South Vermillion also scored on a 37-yard fourth-down strike from Garzolini to Weir, and on a 33-yard strike from Garzolini to Dylan Conder on the team’s 14th of its 15 allotted plays.
North’s first foray into South Vermillion territory was thwarted by a Wallace interception, but sophomore quarterback Harrison Wetzel led an eight-play drive that included a 12-yard pass to Kam Baker on the 14th play, setting up first-and-goal. Weir made a tackle in the backfield to stop that threat and end the quarter.
• Second quarter, Terre Haute South 1, Northview 1 — A fourth-down tackle for loss by Northview’s Kaden Stewart stopped South’s first drive, but Brady Wilson led a second drive with two big completions to Watkins and one to Chris Herrin that set up a 2-yard scoring run by White. Imer Holman (a former Knight) raced 40 yards with a swing pass on the final play of the quarter but was hauled down short of the goal line.
Northview scored on its first drive, Cottee finishing it off with a 20-yard scoring run, but the Braves held them to just two more first downs during the last nine plays.
• Third quarter, South 2, North 0 — North’s best play of the night was a 31-yard pass from Wetzel to Vince Dates that put the Patriots in scoring position, eventually first-and-goal at the 6 with three plays to go. South’s Nic Yatsko came up from his safety position to blow up the next-to-last play, however, and the fourth-down pass was incomplete.
The Braves scored on their first drive, another run by White, and added a second score late in the quarter on a pass from Wilson to Herrin.
• Fourth quarter, South Vermillion 2, Northview 1 — A 22-yard run by Lee set up the Northview scoring drive, Cottee again scoring on the ground from 8 yards out, and the Knights were inside the 20-yard line as the quarter ended.
Coleman caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Garzolini on South Vermillion’s third play. An interception by Cottee ended a second drive, but the Wildcats scored again on a Garzolini-to-Wallace connection on the 13th play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.