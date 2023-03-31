The Indiana University men’s basketball program has had three scholarship players enter the transfer portal within the last week, but the one roster change that was anticipated all along finally became official Friday.
Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino announced on his Instagram account he is declaring himself available for the NBA Draft.
“Ever since I was a little boy, it has been my dream to play in the NBA. With that being said, I’m ready to take this next step in my basketball career and declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. The time is NOW,” Hood-Schifino wrote in his Instagram post.
Hood-Schifino did not indicate in his post whether he left open the possibility to return to IU, but ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported Hood-Schifino will forego his remaining college eligibility.
Hood-Schifino averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the 23-12 Hoosiers. Hood-Schifino converted 41.7% of his shots, including 33.3% from 3-point range.
“From start to finish, my freshman season has been nothing short of amazing,” Hood-Schifino wrote. “To the fans and people in Bloomington, you welcomed me with open arms. I can’t thank you enough.”
Hood-Schifino started all 32 games he played this season but took on a much-larger role after Xavier Johnson broke his foot in a Dec. 17 game at Kansas.
Until then, Hood-Schifino was an off-guard who demonstrated a capacity for distribution. He averaged more assists with Johnson than without him, but he didn’t have the ball in his hands as often as Johnson did to facilitate the offense.
After Dec. 17, Hood-Schifino was Indiana’s primary ball-handler. Though he provided regular service to Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post, Hood-Schifino very often called his own number.
Hood-Schifino attempted 13.7 shots per game after Johnson was injured. Hood-Schifino was streaky. He was dazzling in a 35-point effort at Purdue on Feb. 25. He hit five or more 3-pointers in a game three times, all in January against Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.
Like most shooters, Hood-Schifino could also slump. He had eight games against Power Six teams where he shot worse than 30% from the field. In the NCAA tournament, Hood-Schifino converted 36.4% against Kent State and Miami.
Hood-Schifino’s lack of fear when it came to shooting was equally an asset and occasionally problematic. He had 12 of 17 (Northwestern), 8 of 12 (Ohio State) and 14 of 24 (Purdue) performances as well as 2 of 11 (Minnesota and Kansas), 1 of 9 (Xavier) and 1 of 14 (Maryland) during the season.
Most NBA mock drafts have Hood-Schifino in the lower half of the first round, though most also acknowledge his upside of being a lottery pick-level talent given he’s just a year removed from high school.
It is not out of the realm of possibility both Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis could be chosen in the first round. If that happened, it would be the first time since 2013 when Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo both went in the first round.
The NBA Draft will take place June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.