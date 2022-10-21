Homecoming. For fans? It's the highlight of the year on the Indiana State home football schedule.
There's the downtown parade, the Walk, the tents and tailgaters at Memorial Stadium. There's usually a larger crowd inside the stadium. It's a festive atmosphere.
Football teams understand the importance of Homecoming for the above reasons, but the truth is that there's nothing extra riding on it apart from the tradition associated with it. It's a game that counts no more than any other game on the schedule does.
For ISU? The bigger priority is to get over the hump to earn a win. Losers of five in a row, with the last three having been agonizing, with the defeats decided by a touchdown or less, the Sycamores desperately want to put a W on the board as rival Illinois State visits for the 1 p.m. contest.
ISU coach Curt Mallory explained how a football team has to approach Homecoming. For everyone else? It's a party. The team can't have the same attitude.
"How I told them is that the attraction is the game and that's [the players'] focus. It's also a rivalry game and you only have one opportunity to play in one [per season]," Mallory said. "Homecoming is a distraction. There will be a time when they come back when [Homecoming] will be a part of it, but it isn't right now.
"What's important when you do come back is how you're remembered? How your teammates remember you and what a teammate you were and how you finished the season. It starts with this week," Mallory continued.
ISU quarterback Cade Chambers echoed Mallory's thoughts.
"This is a rivalry week. We put a lot of faith in this game. This is the game everyone talks about. This is the game that Coach Mallory talks about," Chambers said. "It's good to have Homecoming, and it's good outside the locker room, but inside the locker room, it's a distraction. We have to focus on the game and not worry about the activities and events that go on."
If anything? The bigger focus for ISU, besides attaining an elusive win, is the rivalry aspect of the contest.
The Redbirds lead the series (38-32-2), but games have mostly been competitive in recent seasons, none since 2013 decided by more than 17 points.
Moreover, the Sycamores finally erased a long-term drought in Normal, Ill. last November as a COVID-19-ravaged team earned a 15-10 victory at Hancock Stadium, the Sycamores' first win at Illinois State since 1997.
It's highly doubtful the Redbirds have forgotten that, but the Sycamores embrace the rivalry.
"I expect that they're going to come out strong and fast just like we will. It will be a dogfight for all four quarters," ISU running back Justin Dinka said.
While the Sycamores are 1-3 in games decided by a touchdown or less, Illinois State (4-2, 2-1) has put itself into playoff contention by winning its close ones.
The Redbirds won 23-21 at Northern Iowa and 12-10 at home against South Dakota. The only blemish in a close contest was a five-point loss to Southern Illinois.
The Redbirds and Sycamores both average 18 points and change offensively, but they're set apart by their defenses. Illinois State is third in the MVFC in total defense, only behind the stout Dakota State pair, as the Redbirds concede a stingy 300 yards per game.
After showing promising signs against Northern Iowa and North Dakota State, the Sycamores' defense took a step backwards last week by giving up 536 yards of total offense in a 48-42 loss at Youngstown State.
On the upside? ISU's offense has achieved a run-pass balance and is significantly improved in conference play. ISU's 382 yards of offense in its three MVFC games is nearly 100 yards better than its season average (297.67).
Chambers has done well at quarterback since Gavin Screws was injured, including a 311-yard passing performance last Saturday.
Dante Hendrix is one of the most feared targets in the MVFC and running back Dinka has become a home run-hitting threat out of the backfield as he's amassed 10 double-digit yardage gains in the last two games.
ISU has had stability generally throughout the team with few injuries.
"It's been huge. Number one is that our offensive line has had good continuity. Cade is playing with confidence and he's getting the ball into a lot of guys' hands," Mallory said.
Still, the Sycamores have not had a win to show for the improvement. They know that needs to change.
"I'm worried about the win column. That's what I'm worried about and that's what I'm focused on," Chambers said.
