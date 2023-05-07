Cameron Holycross had to wait not one, not two, not three but four years to sling the baseball in the college game.
That’s the length of time he had to wait to take the mound for multiple innings on the same day following high school.
During his first three years on campus, he couldn’t muster a cumulative complete inning.
He tossed 4.1 innings in his first four years donning the Indiana State Sycamores uniform.
The pitcher from the minuscule town of Lapel, Indiana, part of the Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson metropolitan area, decided to stay put and keep slinging in the bullpen in Terre Haute.
Some of Holycross’ lack of time on the bump can be attributed to two injuries he had early on, he said.
He redshirted in 2019, and had the deck stacked against him for a come-up in 2020 in a shortened COVID-19 pandemic year.
In 2022, he still had three years of ball on the table. He got the call in five games for four innings, had a 15.75 ERA and allowed a .421 batting average.
This year, Holycross has hummed in February, in Missouri Valley Conference play and even on Easter.
The budding veteran has been a proven gamer as a fifth-year junior.
He’s settled into a groove as the middle reliever for the No. 15-ranked team in the nation.
Holycross held his own in innings that resulted in wins over Illinois, Southern Illinois, Vanderbilt and Indiana.
Against Kentucky, on March 4, he announced this season was going to be his Coming of Age with a career-high five innings logged and three hits allowed, one walk, no runs and five fanned batters against the Southeastern Conference foe.
In games he’s been on the mound, the team has gone 9-1 after an 0-2 start.
“We started the year 2-8, we never thought we were going to win again, but playing that schedule and those tough teams and being on the road for a month and a half kind of helps when you start the conference,” Holycross said. “Because when you start getting on a role like we have, it just builds the confidence in the guys.”
The team has slugged a gauntlet with the No. 8 RPI strength of schedule and a seven-game losing stretch.
The Sycamores hit their stride for 14 wins in a row in a near-perfect April, a streak that topped the nation before a loss at Evansville. The team went 16-1 that month.
On the dirt or at Bob Warn Field’s turf hill — his night and day rising stock includes a scoreless inning in April against Illinois State and a pair of strikeouts against Missouri State.
Tuesday his command with his curveball screamed inside and teased Illinois batters. He went three innings with two hits, one walk and five fanned, turning several Fighting Illini hitters into statues.
His strides in results are like the literal ones he made on the way to the dugout after three frames, slapping gloves with junior catcher Grant Magill has become commonplace this campaign.
The man donning No. 46, who is quick to point out he’s getting up there in years after a half-decade in Terre Haute, has pride on the front of his uniform.
“That would not be my number of choice,” he said. “I know nowadays, you see a lot of athletes coming to college and peek in their locker as a freshman or a JUCO. ‘Why am I No. 51? Why am I No. 68?’ I don’t think a number really matters. The number on the back doesn’t matter, the name on the front matters. That’s the only thing I care about.”
His 4-1 mark with a stout 1.34 ERA puts him in the running for the league’s most improved accolade.
This year, he’s bent the baseball across the plate through 33.2 frames, five earned runs, 14 walks and 33 strikeouts coming into Saturday.
“He’s always had a little deception to him, that’s what makes him good,” assistant coach Justin Hancock, who has been at ISU since the summer of 2021, said. “He’s always had good stuff. The curveball has always been good, the fastball command has always been pretty good.”
On February 22, Holycross went a trio of innings for his season debut against Miami (Fla.). After the UK outing, the writing was on the wall that he was en route to morphing into a key cog — not just another dude.
“He stuck through it the whole time he’s been here,” Hancock, who coaches the pitchers, said. “He is one of the hardest workers on that pitching staff. He does what you say. I’m just really happy for Cam and getting this opportunity and him taking full advantage of it. It’s been really awesome to witness.”
Holycross is living up to the proverbial adage that good things come to those who wait. He’s holding his own in this cruel game — he wasn’t too late.
“Since coming into this program, that’s all I ever wanted,” Holycross said. “This how it was always supposed to be.”
