The Indiana State women’s soccer team dropped a close match Thursday night as Illinois Chicago defeated the Sycamores 1-0 at Flames Field.
Senior goalkeeper Tara Hoffman continued her outstanding play in the second half, making seven saves for a career-high 12 in the match.
The loss dropped the Sycamores to 2-5-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play, while UIC moved to 4-2-3.
ISU will conclude its regular season Sunday at Valparaiso. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
