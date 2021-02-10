If you watch Indiana State’s men’s basketball games at Hulman Center, take a look at the ISU sideline when the Sycamores dazzle with something positive on the floor.
One of the first players to leap from his COVID-19 socially-distanced chair is junior college transfer Kailex Stephens. So much so, that you worry sometimes he might aggravate the Achilles tear that knocked him out for the season in November.
Another presence is a dirty blonde big man high-fiving and offering moral support. That’s freshman Nick Hittle, who has been forced to sit out with back pain.
Neither has had the season they wanted with the Sycamores given their injuries, but both are trying to make the best out of a bad situation.
With low to no crowds nn the age of COVID-19? They have an outsize forum to try to make their moral support take on an audible edge it wouldn’t otherwise.
“I’ve embraced it and I think it’s playing a big part in our team. Me being energetic is pumping up the guys,” Stephens said.
Hittle agreed. Once Missouri Valley Conference games began, it’s become a shadow war of sorts to see which bench can be loudest to support their teammates. It can be entertaining to watch the benches try to out-do each other in enthusiasm.
“Teams need to bring their energy because they’re not getting any from the fans, so Kailex and I have focused on being the biggest cheerleaders for our teammates,” Hittle said.
Hittle and Stephens were both lost within a month of another. Hittle got hurt first as he said he began to experience sharp back pain in October. The Indianapolis native noted that the initial diagnosis was to sit out eight weeks, which wouldn’t have precluded him from playing this year.
However, the back did not get better. Hittle said he tried to do a progression in mid-January to get back to action, but began to feel pain again.
He went to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to have the back checked and they recommended another six-to-eight weeks of rest, effectively ending Hittle’s season.
“I’m trying to get my core and my glutes stronger because that helps my back. I’ve been trying to get on the bike everyday too,” said Hittle on his recovery.
Hittle admits the injury adversity is tough to get through, but he leans on his teammates to solider on.
“Mentally, I could be better, but I’m getting through each and every day. Being in practice is the best part of my day, everyday, and being around these guys is the best support system I have,” Hittle said.
Stephens ruptured his Achilles in mid-November. Among other things, Stephens was to be one of the Sycamores’ go-to defenders. His absence hurt ISU in that department early in the season.
And yet? Stephens isn’t complaining.
“The injury [recovery] is going well. I’m progressing much fast than expected. Rehab and therapy is going great. We’re on week 10 going on week 11 of therapy. In March, I should be able to get on the floor,” Stephens said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing praised Stephens’ attitude. Considering he’s never played a game in an ISU uniform, Stephens hasn’t let that affect being a part of the team.
“Losing Kailex was a big loss. He was going to be a significant contributor and impact player,” Lansing said. “I give him a lot of credit. From the time it happened, he’s been super-positive. He will speak up in the locker room too when needed. He’s terrific.”
As for Hittle, Lansing knows ISU can’t rush things with a back ailment.
“It’s been a long struggle with an injury you have to be careful with. He’d have been to spell Tre and Ndongo for minutes and he’s a floor stretcher,” Lansing noted.
The good thing for both Hittle and Stephens is that this season is essentially a free year with COVID-19 allowing players not to have to use a season of eligibility. Until they can play? They will try to make the best out of an unwanted situation.
“Mentally, it’s going great. I’ve just been keeping a positive attitude and been a great energy guy for the team. I’ve been trying to uplift everyone else,” Stephens said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.