With sunshine, 80-degree temperatures and a brisk May breeze, the hitters for Illinois-Chicago and Belmont baseball teams clearly wanted the chance to advance in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

Sixth-seeded UIC and seventh-seeded Belmont opened the eight-team, five-day, double-elimination college baseball tournament Tuesday afternoon. In Tuesday's late game, No. 5 seed Murray State faced No. 8 seed Valparaiso.

UIC prevailed in the opener, beating Belmont 10-5 in a slugfest.

Looming in Wednesday's second round are the top-seeded teams, including No. 1 seeded host Indiana State. Coach Mitch Hannahs' Sycamores play a 4 p.m. game against either UIC or Valparaiso. (Valpo had to beat Murray State to face Indiana State on Wednesday; otherwise, the Sycamores will face UIC.)

UIC (now with a 28-23 record) and Belmont (25-32) came out swinging. The two teams cracked three home runs each in Woodlawn Cemetery over the left-field wall, trying to advance. Breck Nowik's third-inning, three-run homer for UIC erased Belmont's early 3-1 lead and the Flames stayed ahead, amassing 13 hits. Clay Conn and Max Farfan also homered for UIC.

"The park, in left field, was playing pretty small today," UIC Coach Sean McDermott said.

His starting righthander Zak Gould got the pitching victory, raising his record to 6-3. Gould and relievers Ryan Kharst and Matt Zahora held Belmont to eight hits, though three were homers by Brodey Heaton (two) and Max Blessinger.

UIC's record includes winning one of three games against the Sycamores in a series at Chicago on March 31 to April 2.

"They're the most complete team in the field," McDermott said. "They've done it every different way, hitting, pitching, fielding."

ISU is hosting the MVC tournament for just the third time since joining the conference in 1977. Players, coaches, MVC staff and fans from five states have come to Terre Haute.

George Warmuth, a UIC donor and former Flames player, traveled from Kansas City, Mo., to watch his team this week. He suited up for UIC from 1966 to '68. Back then, the school's home field was in a public park and the Flames played at the NAIA level, compared to the current NCAA Division I program.

"I just love the talent caliber," Warmuth said of Division I college players as he sat in the stands behind home plate Tuesday. "These kids are so good. I think back to when I played, I don't think we were that good."

He enjoyed watching the MVC teams this year, when six teams were dueling for prime seeds in the eight-team conference tournament going into the final weekend of the regular-season. The top eight teams in the 10-team conference made it to Terre Haute, a host city Warmuth called "very beautiful," along with the ballpark.

"We went out and drove around," he said. "It's very clean, very nice."

Bryan and Crystal Heaton came from Newburgh to watch their son Brodey Heaton, Belmont's first baseman. Bob Warn Field impressed Bryan.

"The turf infield grass and [natural] outfield looks good," he said.

The Heatons like Terre Haute's amenities as a host city. "There's definitely places to eat, shops, things to do, and if you've got a lot of time, there's bigger cities you can get to," Crystal Heaton said.

Both hope their stay in Terre Haute goes five days, meaning Belmont would advance. The key to winning a tournament is "timely hitting," Bryan Heaton said. Minutes later, his son, Brodey, stroked a run-scoring single to give the Bruins an early 3-1 lead, and later added two homers. His second, in the eighth inning, cut UIC's lead to 8-5.

2023 MVC Baseball Championship Bracket for the 2023 MVC Baseball Championship at ISU's Bob Warn Field.

As for the host Sycamores, they finished the regular season with records of 38-14 overall and 24-3 in the MVC, with a six-game lead over second-place Missouri State, the largest margin for a regular-season MVC champ since 1998.

As a result, ISU, ranked 10th in one national poll and 25th in two others, earned the top seed in this week's field. An automatic berth in the 64-team NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament is at stake for the MVC tourney winner.

Following Tuesday's games between the lower seeded teams, the top four seeds join the action Wednesday. Number 3 seed Southern Illinois (30-25, 15-12) plays No. 4 Evansville (33-22, 15-12) at 9 a.m. The losers of Tuesday's games meet at 12:30 p.m., followed by ISU vs. the UIC-Belmont winner at 4 p.m. and No. 2 Missouri State (31-21, 18-9) at 7:30 p.m. Missouri State is the defending tournament champ.

The play continues with elimination and winners' bracket games Thursday at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Friday at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday's championship round games are at 2:30 p.m. and, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Though the tournament winner gets an automatic NCAA tournament berth, another squad could make baseball's "big dance" via an at-large berth through the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee's selection process. The MVC has placed multiple teams in the NCAA tournament 27 times since 1981, and in eight of the past 10 seasons.

A total of 170 all-season tickets had been sold as of Monday morning, and ISU Athletic Director Sherard Clinkscales expects that number to double by week's end. ISU hopes the Sycamores can not only make the NCAA tournament, but also host a four-team regional June 2-5. The focus, though, is on the team's opportunity to advance in the NCAA.

"Hosting is nice, but this team is far from done," Clinkscales said of the Sycamores.