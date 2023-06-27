From the get-go, it was apparent Rex Baseball needed offensive fireworks Monday.
They popped off in the form of a 10-7 come-from-behind victory at Bob Warn Field — the Rex erased a pair of four-run deficits.
“We have talked about it, Coach Harry (Markotay) and myself, these guys never give up, there’s always fight in them,” assistant Jacob Harden said.
Champion City (7-16) plated four in the top of the second frame via a grand slam over the right wall by shortstop Blake Buzzeo. A pair of runners were walked and an error at second base loaded the bags.
“Champion City punched first and they got us in an uncomfortable situation,” Harden said.
The Rex (10-11) started to chip away at the bad beginning starting with second baseman Sam Schield’s single with the bases loaded.
After second baseman Nikolas Pereira went yard to stretch it to a four-run game, again, the Rex put up five runs in the third.
The outburst included a double roped to center field by first baseman Carter Murphy, an incoming freshman for the Indiana State Sycamores.
Murphy had a fielder’s choice RBI to put the Rex up 7-5 in the fourth. Starting pitcher Landon Carr, a Brazil native, meanwhile, caught up to his teammates' bats, with his production on the mound.
He gained steam after weathering the Kings' initial onslaught.
Carr allowed four hits in a five-inning shift with seven earned runs, four walks and two strikeouts, but recorded a win in a display of getting through adversity and finding perseverance.
“It feels pretty good knowing my offense can generate runs like the way they did tonight,” Carr said. “It’s a little frustrating, I walked the house tonight, gave up four hits, all four of them being extra-base hits. I just got to find the zone a little bit but it’s awesome to know my offense can generate runs the way they did that they did tonight.”
The wind was a factor in launching the ball out of the stadium, Harden said, which brought him out to the hill to speak with his slinger.
The second-year coach at Linton-Stockton said the conversations boiled down to reiterating pitching nuances like breath control and pace and to reestablish a landing spot.
“Momentum has a funny way of kind of doing you favors when you get it at the right time,” Harden said. “I feel that’s what happened tonight.”
“It all starts with Landon Carr on the mound,” Harden added. “Landon did a really good job of holding his composure.”
Carr, a Northview graduate who went 2-5 in 10 appearances and eight starts with Rockhurst as a freshman, has the chance to don the Rex jersey after growing up a hometown fan.
“It’s a beautiful place, [I] came here to watch an ISU game, the Rex play when I was little,” he said. “To get out here and do that is awesome.”
Eight Rex players recorded knocks and the team had a dozen runners left on base.
ISU Sycamore Keegan Garis, a right fielder with the Rex had two hits, including pulling one past first base like he has this season, infielder Dom Krupinski had a hit and first baseman Carter Murphy had two hits in five at-bats, a run and two RBI.
In the final four innings, the likes of Bryce Martens, outfielder Justin Bogard and Cory Wolter tossed four scoreless frames with one hit allowed, combined, to close it out.
The Rex travel to the Danville Dans on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.