The Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday optioned Terre Hautean lefty Tim Herrin to the major-league baseball club's Triple-A farm team, the Columbus Clippers.
The Guardians announced the transaction on their official website Tuesday afternoon.
Also, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the Guardians called up another lefthander, Konnor Pilkington, prior to the team's home series against Colorado. Manager Terry Francona told the Plain Dealer that he hadn't decided yet whether to use Pilkington as a starter, but that the lefty would be available to pitch relief in Game 2 of the three-game series at Progressive Field.
Herrin, a Terre Haute South High School and Indiana University graduate, posted a record of 1-0 with a 7.45 earned-run average in nine appearances this season for Cleveland. After making the Opening Day roster, the 26-year-old Herrin had 13 strikeouts, four walks, eight earned runs and nine hits allowed in 9.2 innings of work.
The Guardians had an 11-12 record and trailed first-place Minnesota by 2 games in the American League Central Division going into Tuesday night's game against the Rockies.
