It’s been almost five years since Terre Haute South High School alumnus Timmy Herrin was signed by the American League’s Cleveland Guardians.
After plying his trade with six teams in the lower divisions, Herrin is on the brink of making his Major League Baseball debut.
The toil of the 2018 29th rounder and No. 883 pick overall paid off initially when the 26-year-old lefty pitcher made the Guardians’ 40-man roster Nov. 15.
On Friday, he garnered the nod for the Opening Day roster, according to a report on mlb.com.
The relief pitcher is the second South player looking to play MLB, following former Houston Astros first baseman A.J. Reed.
The Guardians will begin their season Thursday at Seattle.
Within the Guardians’ organization, the 6-foot-5 Herrin has played for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers and Double-A Akron RubberDucks, among other teams.
Before that, he pitched three seasons for Indiana University (2016-18).
