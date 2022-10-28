It's Indiana State football, so you know what that means ... another incredibly difficult opponent.
The Sycamores have already played then-No. 3 (now-No. 11) Montana and then-No. 1 (now-No. 4) North Dakota State at Memorial Stadium.
Now? ISU takes on a different No. 1 and this time? It's at their place. South Dakota State is next in-view for the Sycamores as their punishing gauntlet continues.
No team in FCS has played three games against top-three teams, but the Sycamores are hoping they continue to trend in the right direction in their battles with the FCS titans.
Montana easily bested the Sycamores 49-14 in September. However, NDSU struggled to get past the Sycamores 31-26 on Oct. 8.
What would it take to get over the hump to not only beat a FCS powerhouse, but to also end a six-game losing streak and put a Missouri Valley Football Conference win on the board?
All it will take is to find a way to solve the toughest defense in the MVFC and the third-best nationally.
The Jackrabbits (7-1, 4-0) only concede a stingy 260.9 yards per game. Where the rubber hits the road is in SDSU's run defense. Jacks' opponents average 2.3 yards per carry and 68.3 yards per game.
ISU prefers to run the ball, especially to keep the clock moving against a stout team, so this naturally poses a problem.
"It's the best d-line we've seen all year. Maybe one of the best in the country. They're very active, they don't stay blocked, they play with their hair on fire. That's where it starts," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
SDSU's 4-3 defense is fronted by ends Reece Winkelman, Cade Terveer and tackles Caleb Sanders and Ryan Van Marel, who have nine sacks between them in addition to their run-stopping acumen.
Linebacker Adam Bock is making a solid case for MVFC Defensive Player of the Year. He had 58 tackles, 25 more than the next-closest Jackrabbit, and has three sacks.
For ISU to contend with this, they have to do what it didn't do against Illinois State last Saturday ... start better. ISU fell behind by 20 in the first quarter against the Redbirds. They fought back to lose by six, but the first-quarter no-show proved fatal.
"We have to come out faster. We can't jump behind 20 points and comeback against a really good team," Mallory said.
SDSU's offense is nothing to sneeze at either. The Jacks rank fifth in the MVFC in total offense. They're led by able quarterback Mark Gronowski and have tight ends Tucker Kraft and Zach Heins as one of several targets. Mallory called the SDSU tight ends the best in the conference.
ISU linebacker Garrett Ollendieck, who has finished in the top three in tackles for the Sycamores in the last two games, is confident that the pair can be neutralized.
"They have a great o-line, quarterback and talent outside. It's going to be a challenge all around, but we've been able to hold our ground and take away what's been their No. 1 thing for each team we've played," Ollendieck said.
The Sycamores (1-6, 0-4) just want to have something to show for their improved play. ISU's combined margin of loss in its four MVFC games is 23 points. The Jackrabbits will be a supreme challenge, but the team hasn't lost confidence.
"I think it's a good opportunity to go out and execute a plan and play hard," said ISU running back Tee Hodge, on playing yet another top-ranked team.
One thing to look out for? Quarterback Cade Chambers has played most of the snaps in the last three games after Gavin Screws was hurt at Northern Iowa on Oct. 1. Chambers has run hot and cold with good overall numbers, some productive series, but also, a low completion rate at 46.6%.
Screws is healthy now, and for the first time since UNI, could play if called upon.
