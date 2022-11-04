Indiana State's football team is running out of time to put wins on the board for the 2022 season.
With just one win, and a losing season assured, there are three games left.
Two of the three are at home and it starts with North Dakota's first-ever visit to Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
While the Sycamores (1-7, 0-5) have suffered one close loss after another - last Saturday's 49-7 loss to No. 1 South Dakota State being the one exception to the close-loss vibe - one long-time Sycamore is zeroing in on history.
Wide receiver Dante Hendrix is just 14 yards shy of becoming ISU's all-time leader in receiving yardage. Hendrix is at 2,371 yards. Sam Logan has the all-time mark with 2,385 yards.
Hendrix's journey with ISU has been lengthy. One of Curt Mallory's first recruits, Hendrix redshirted in 2017, was an All-MVC Newcomer in 2018, and was All-MVC First Team in 2019.
When ISU resumed after the pandemic, Hendrix was All-MVC Honorable Mention in 2021 after having an injury-plagued season.
Hendrix is finishing his career strong. So far this season, Hendrix has 36 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns. Of his seven career 100-yard games? Three are from the current season.
"He sets the standard. Two guys come to mind since I've been here - Jonas Griffith and Dante Hendrix," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Hendrix is also 20 catches short of the all-time ISU record. He would have to average nearly seven catches per game for the rest of the season to reach that mark.
The team that will be trying to stop Hendrix - No. 21-ranked North Dakota - is a new opponent for the Sycamores, though not new to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Fighting Hawks (5-3, 3-2) joined the MVFC in 2020, though they and ISU skipped each other in the MVFC scheduling rotation when UND joined.
Compared to SDSU, the Fighting Hawks are more of a modest foe for the Sycamores, but that shouldn't be taken to mean that UND is an easy mark.
While UND is near the top of very few significant MVFC statistical categories, the Fighting Hawks also only have a couple of weaknesses, punting and pass protection. It's a balanced team that has come into the MVFC and hasn't flinched.
One statistical category the Fighting Hawks do lead in is time of possession. Running back Tyler Hoosman is fourth in the MVFC in rushing at 78.6 yards per game.
Quarterback Tommy Schuster isn't a running threat, but he's thrown for 2,008 yards and his main target is wide receiver Bo Belquist, who leads the MVFC in receptions per game at 5.88.
"Tommy is a winner. He was a winner in high school, winning two state championships. We looked at him, we recruited him, he has great pocket presence," Mallory said.
Stopping UND is paramount for an ISU defense that has regressed in October. Every ISU opponent had at least 400 yards of total offense, including a high of 536 at Youngstown State on Oct. 15.
SDSU had 409 yards a week ago, but the Jackrabbits took their foot off the gas pedal with a 49-7 lead built up by the start of the second half.
Third down has been problematic for the Sycamores. ISU is last in the MVFC as opponents have converted 52.6% of their third down conversions.
Defensive improvement dovetails with overall improvement Mallory wants to see.
"A lot of it has to do with first down and how we get to a manageable third down. We have to be better on first down, that's what I see on both sides of the ball. We have to have more positive plays," Mallory said.
UND also has one more thing the Sycamores don't have - playoff stakes. UND needs a win to maintain its spot among the FCS playoff contenders.
