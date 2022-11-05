Dante Hendrix got one of the school records he wanted Saturday.
Just not under the circumstances he wanted.
A 6-foot-3 senior wide receiver, Hendrix caught five passes for 37 yards — a modest performance for him — but that total was enough to boost his career mark to 2,408 yards. That enabled him to surpass the 2,385 yards accumulated by previous all-time leader Sam Logan (2003-06).
Unfortunately for Hendrix and his teammates, the Sycamores saw a 7-7 tie drift into a distant memory and lost to FCS No. 21-ranked North Dakota 42-7 on a windy afternoon at Memorial Stadium. This was ISU's eighth consecutive loss after a season-opening overtime victory over North Alabama on Sept. 1.
"You can't turn the ball over," ISU coach Curt Mallory emphasized, referring to a lost fumble and a tipped interception in the second quarter that thwarted the Sycamores' hopes of hanging with the Fighting Hawks in the first meeting ever between these Missouri Valley Football Conference programs.
"We had our opportunities in the second half to try to get back into it," Mallory added. "We've got to execute on first down better. We've got to defend better on first down. . . . But I know that's never going to change how this team cares about each other and how we prepare. That's never going to change."
After a three-and-out by ISU opened the game, North Dakota marched 74 yards on seven plays to score on a 25-yard pass from Tommy Schuster to Garett Maag, who was alone in the left side of the end zone. Brady Stevens' first of six extra-point kicks made the score 7-0 with 9:05 left in the first quarter.
Indiana State's starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Cade Chambers, was injured at the end of his own 9-yard run on the third play of the Sycamores' next possession. Later diagnosed with a concussion, Chambers did not return to action.
New QB Gavin Screws, a redshirt sophomore who already had appeared in five games this season, guided the Sycamores on a 91-yard TD drive that started late in the first period and ended early in the second period on a 2-yard run by Justin Dinka, who busted through the line to paydirt. Included in the 12-play drive were three completed passes to Harry Van Dyne, two to Hendrix and one to Dakota Cason.
ISU kept the Fighting Hawks from scoring on their next possession, which resulted in a 41-yard punt.
Unfortunately for the home team, that punt was downed at the Indiana State 1-yard line.
On the Sycamores' very next play, Screws rushed straight ahead for 5 yards. But a fumbled caused by UND linebacker Aaron Cooper was pounced on by his teammate, defensive back Malachi Buckner, at the ISU 6. One play later, Tyler Hoosman ran for a 6-yard TD to help provide the visitors with a 14-7 advantage with 8:29 remaining in the half.
ISU gradually moved the ball across midfield on its next possession. But UND linebacker Wyatt Pedigo tipped a Screws aerial that landed in the hands of defensive back C.J. Siegel, who returned the interception 29 yards to the Indiana State 36.
Even with that relatively short distance to the end zone, the ISU defense made the Fighting Hawks fight to get there. Eight plays after the pick, Hoosman finally reached it on a 2-yard run that helped boost North Dakota's margin to 21-7 with 2:03 showing on the scoreboard.
The visitors registered back-to-back sacks on Screws in the final two minutes, forcing the halftime score to remain 21-7.
In the opening 3 1/2 minutes of the second half came the most impressive offensive play of the contest. It was a 45-yard TD scamper by the Fighting Hawks' Red Wilson, who outran a slew of defenders down the right sideline.
Ahead 28-7, North Dakota didn't take its foot off the gas pedal. On arguably the second-most impressive offensive play of the day, from the ISU 16, Schuster felt defensive pressure and scrambled to his right. Then he spotted running back Isaiah Smith momentarily open in the middle of the end zone and fired a Patrick Mahomes-esque pass to him for a touchdown late in the third period.
"You let him out [of the pocket] like that and he's going to find it," Mallory said of Schuster. "He's a heckuva player."
The only TD in the final 15 minutes came on a 7-yard burst by Smith.
Meanwhile, Mallory sent in redshirt freshman Evan Olaes to play quarterback for the Sycamores. On passing, Olaes completed only two of five attempts for 7 yards. But he ran the ball seven times for a team-high 71 yards, including a long of 57.
Hoosman led North Dakota on the ground with 81 yards on 15 carries.
Van Dyne had the most receiving yards for Indiana State with 59, but Hendrix's name dominated most of the postgame conversation.
"He's an ultimate team player," Mallory told the Tribune-Star. "He's been here six years. He's battled through injury. He's been a great role model. He sets the standard. That's a lot of hard work, but he does it off the field as well as on the field."
"It would be a lot more exciting talking about the [yardage] record after a W," mentioned Hendrix, who made his ISU debut in 2018. "But it feels nice. I put a lot of work into this, a lot of blood, sweat and tears throughout the years. I give credit to my teammates and coaches for believing in me. I couldn't do it without them."
Hendrix has a slimmer, yet possible, chance of breaking another ISU career record before the season ends. His five receptions Saturday lifted his total to 181, which trails Logan's 196, with two games still on the schedule.
Asked how many quarterbacks he's caught passes from during his Indiana State career, Hendrix paused for a bit and replied "probably in the six-to-eight range." That probably demonstrates how good Hendrix has been at ISU, considering his lack of opportunities to build on-field chemistry with one guy.
Regarding the team's current QB situation, Mallory said he'll know more about Chambers' availability for next Saturday's MVFC matchup at winless Western Illinois in the next few days.
"With Gavin, we've got to take care of the football," the Sycamores' coach continued. "That's the obvious . . . and you saw some positive things from Evan. He came in and gave us a spark running the football."
North Dakota improved its season records to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the MVFC. ISU is now 0-6 in the conference.
