Editor’s note — This is the fifth of seven installments of position previews for the Indiana State football team. Aug. 31 will be the Sycamores’ season opener against Eastern Illinois.
In 2022, Indiana State's ground game finished middle of the road in a gauntlet — the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
The Sycamores picked up 130.2 yards per game and gained 3.8 per carry, which both ranked No. 6 in the 11-team league in the NCAA FCS.
Their adeptness in moving the ball on the turf was a silver lining for a squad that finished 2-9, 1-7 in the league.
The orchestrators of these pickups? They were the big guys up front, who were setting the table with an initial push and as lead blockers up the field.
Pounding the ball via rushing will again be a staple for the offensive crew in Terre Haute.
“Without question, our identity is we have to be able to run the ball at will,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bath said. “We have to. For us to play great team offense, [we’ve] got to be able to run the football and be physical, and while doing that, hunting the shots [downfield].
"We’ve got to force teams to play more than six guys in the box versus 11 personnel, and when we do that we have got to have the capability to hunt those shots,” he added.
The Sycamores return three full-time pieces in the offensive trenches and a few more contributors.
Senior Jose Vazquez is seasoned after taking the field with the first unit 21 times in the past two years.
The lineman, who earned second team all-MVFC preseason conference recognition, said he transitioned from left guard to the right in 2021, and he’ll be there again.
“Each week, there’s a new guy, new abilities on the field that he brings that the other guy didn’t,” he said of matchups in the MVFC. “Each week is a new challenge and it just gets bigger and bigger each week.”
He said rhythm with first-string quarterback sophomore Cade Chambers and junior featured back Justin Dinka comes down to mutual trust.
“I think it’s their confidence with us,” Vazquez said. “Mistakes are going to happen, plays are going to be made, at the end of the day they are just going to keep [confidence] behind us.”
Junior Keagen Trost is projected to play left tackle after 11 starts last year. Bath said his honorable mention MVFC honoree posted a strong camp on the surge of strong climax last year.
Senior right tackle Carter Herrin, a Terre Haute South alumnus, made a start last season.
There are two duels taking place for first-team reps.
At center, sophomore Griffin Comer, who got run in three contests last year, and junior James Prince, a transfer from Delaware (and Howard before that), are vying for the No. 1 spot.
“The biggest thing those guys have to understand and have to embrace is we may have Keagen and Jose Vazquez upfront from a leadership standpoint, but when it comes to the play-by-play that center has got to be the quarterback up front,” Bath said. “It all starts with getting the snap back cleanly and then from there we have to feel your presence inside. You have to play with great leverage, you have to execute great footwork to move guys.”
Left guards Michael Ross and redshirt freshman Alex Todt are trying to lock down the spot with the first unit.
Ross started the final nine games of 2022.
“We still have some great competition going on and that’s a great thing,” Bath said. “It’s something we are excited to see. Each one of those guys [is] bringing out the best in each other. They are making it a hard decision for us.”
There are six tight ends listed on the ISU roster. Bath said four are capable of getting snaps.
“That group is a special group,” Bath said. “They are a great group of young men. They feed off each other. They coach each other up. They lead each other. It is a fun group to be around.”
Junior Tyce Ferrell and sophomore Lance Rees should factor into the ground with hints of contributing to the aerial game. Ferrell caught a touchdown in the season-opening overtime win over North Alabama last September.
“As much as they want to go catch a pass downfield, they want to go block with us,” Vazquez said. “They are guys that you don’t have to worry about putting their heads into it and go block. So excited to see those guys back there because you know they are going to get the job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.