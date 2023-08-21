The forecast of temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s this week, along with 100-plus degree heat indexes, has led to the cancelation, postponement and rescheduling of some Wabash Valley high school sports events.
Those heat-related changes include the postponement of Sullivan High School's annual Chad Smith Scholarship Invitational cross country meet, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. That nine-team event has been rescheduled for Sept. 13.
Sullivan Athletic Director Zach Whitkanack said the heat advisory caused the postponement.
A notice from the Terre Haute South High School athletic department issue on Twitter early Monday said, "This week's heat advisory may cause some issues with practices and games" and included the Vigo County School Corporation's "Heat Protocol," which includes guidelines for high heat indexes. Those include no outside practices when the heat index is 110 degrees or higher.
Specifically, for heat indexes between 105 and 109 degrees, the VCSC protocols include no outside activity between noon and 6 p.m. without a principal's approval; the provision of ample water for athletes; decrease in the length of drills and practice; mandatory 5-minute water breaks every 15 to 20 minutes; 10-minute breaks every hour; provision of shade for cooling, ice towels and submersion tub; and rechecking and documenting temperature and humidity every 30 minutes for changes at a heat index above 100. For football, the VCSC protocol includes using "extreme caution" with heat indexes above 95 degrees, close monitoring of athletes and restricting equipment use to helmets only for indexes 105 degrees or higher, and no helmets for indexes of 100 to 104.
The National Weather Service forecast for Monday calls for a high temperature of 93 degrees and a heat index of up to 103 degrees. Tuesday's forecast calls for a high of 94 with a heat index of up to 108.
The highs temperatures are expected to climb 96 on Wednesday, near 100 on Thursday and 95 on Friday, before cooling down to 84 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Other heat-related high school sports schedule changes reported Monday to the Tribune-Star include:
• West Vigo's girls soccer game at North Knox on Monday has been canceled for heat reasons, said North Knox Athletic Director Kent Doades.
• Monday's West Vigo-Northview girls golf match at Rea has been canceled, as well as Monday's Covington-at-West Vigo boys soccer game. Also, West Vigo's boys home tennis match against visiting Linton, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.
• Terre Haute North's girls soccer game at Evansville North on Thursday has been postponed to Sept. 26.
• North Central has delayed the kickoff time for Friday's home football game against North Daviess to 8 p.m. It was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. "We are moving game back due to heat," Trent Olson, North Central's athletic director, confirmed Monday afternoon.
• The Greene County Invitational cross country meet, originally scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at White River Valley, has been canceled because of the heat, said WRV Athletic Director Nate O'Neall.
• The Bedford North Lawrence Scott Hiles Invitational cross country meet, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed because of the heat and rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, said BNL Athletic Director Jeff Callahan. The field includes Linton.
• The golf meet at Richland County High School in Illinois, which includes Casey and Robinson teams, originally scheduled for Monday afternoon, has been canceled because of the heat.
• Other prep sports events canceled include (Monday) Greencastle at Terre Haute North girls golf; (Tuesday) West Vigo at Parke Heritage girls golf, South Putnam at West Vigo boys tennis; (Wednesday) West Vigo at Greencastle girls golf; and (Thursday) Linton at West Vigo boys tennis, Avon at Terre Haute North boys soccer, Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North girls golf at Northview, and Bloomington South at Terre Haute North boys tennis.
