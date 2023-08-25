Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.