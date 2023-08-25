Some high school football games scheduled for Friday will have later kickoff times because of the intense heat forecast by the National Weather Service.
Friday's NWS forecast for the Terre Haute region calls for a sunny and hot climate, with a high temperature near 92. Heat index values are expected to be as high as 107.
As a result, West Vigo has shifted the kickoff time for its Friday home game against Parke Heritage to 8 p.m. It was previously scheduled for 7 p.m. Also, Terre Haute South's game Friday at Floyd Central will start at 8 p.m.
Among other high school football changes reported to the Tribune-Star:
• South Vermillion's home game against Sullivan will now start at 8 p.m.
• North Central has delayed the kickoff time for Friday’s home football game against North Daviess to 8 p.m.
• Kickoff time for Dugger’s football game Friday at Traders Point Christian School in Whitestown has been delayed until 7:30 p.m.
• In Illinois, Marshall's Friday football game at Trenton Wesclin has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. CDT Saturday.
