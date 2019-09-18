Indiana State running back Peterson Kerlegrand is an interesting case study in what it means to recruit a champion.
Kerlegrand was a key member of Fort Wayne Concordia's Class 3A state champions in 2016. Kerlegrand rushed for 1,387 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Cadets in their 13-2 title campaign and 3,987 career yards overall.
So Kerlegrand knows what it's like to perform at the highest level and because of that? He knows how to fight, day-by-day, for the goals he seeks to reach.
"The competition and mindset that every game is a big game and that every game gets bigger. Translating that to this? It's another level, but in the same way? Not everything is just going to happen. It's a lot of hard work and more work than you would usually do. You don't let the pressure get to you and you have confidence in your teammates and yourself," said Kerlegrand on having a championship pedigree.
That attitude has helped Kerlegrand fight for his goals from day one at ISU. Kerlegrand has kept nose firmly planted to grindstone through a coaching change, a position switch, and a steady rise up the ISU running back depth chart.
His determination is ISU's reward. Kerlegrand has carried the ball 10 times or more on three occasions. On all three of them? He went over the 100-yard mark. His peak was a 194-yard performance against Dayton on Sept. 7.
Recruited by Mike Sanford's staff before Sanford left, Kerlegrand had to win over a new coaching staff, though Curt Mallory knew exactly what he was getting in Kerlegrand.
"When we got involved in recruitment of him? Toughness was the word we heard from every high school up in Fort Wayne. At Concordia, he's playing against Dwenger and Snider, and the respect they had for him — not only his ability, but his toughness — he took some shots from them and kept running through them. That's exactly what he's done with us," Mallory said.
Not that Kerlegrand is your garden-variety jock. When Mallory went to see Kerlegrand in-person? He had more important things on his mind than a meet-and-greet.
"I went up to see Petey. I'm walking down the hall and he says, 'hey coach' and kept going. I thought he would want to stop and talk, but he was running to the lunch line to get chicken nuggets. He's free spirited, a wonderful kid, and I don't think he ever has a bad day," Mallory said.
With Mallory trying to sort out the roster in his first season, and with a number of running backs in-place at the time, Kerlegrand was moved to defensive back during his 2017 freshman season. He actually got into two games, recording three tackles at Missouri State.
Usually, once a player makes a position switch in college football, it's permanent, but Mallory and his staff saw something in Kerlegrand — and moved him back to running back for the 2018 season.
"We recruited a ton of running backs — Ty Hambright (now a defensive back) and Christian Covington — and those guys are typically the best players and you're going to find a place for him. He probably could have been a heckuva defensive back, but we made the move to get back on the field — and he had a better opportunity at running back than defensive back," Mallory explained.
Kerlegrand thought he handled his year as a defensive back the right way, but was happy to go back to the offense.
"When the position switch happened? I did what was right for the team. I filled my spot there and when they gave me the opportunity to come back? I knew I had given it my all. I was excited to go back to running back and hoped I could stay," Kerlegrand said.
Position switch or not, playing time for Kerlegrand wasn't exactly in the cards for 2018. Jaquan Keys, Covington, Titus McCoy and Chris Childers were all ahead of him on the depth chart — and all got playing time before Kerlegrand did in 2018.
"I had the mindset of coming in and not expecting it to happen by itself. I had older guys who set the tone. I knew it wasn't going to happen by itself. It was a lot of hard work and I had to stay determined knowing that whatever happens? You keep going. I never let anything affect or upset me," Kerlegrand said.
Injuries hit the ISU backfield hard in 2018. Career-ending spinal stenosis sidelined Covington. Keys suffered a hip injury. McCoy had several ailments. Childers became a kick returner.
By ISU's finale against Western Illinois? It was Kerlegrand's turn and he made the most of it with a 102-yard performance that helped ISU win 15-13 in a victory most thought would put the Sycamores in the playoffs.
It didn't, but the positive impression Kerlegrand made might be the most lasting impact of that contest. Entering 2019, Kerlegrand was second on the depth chart, but was a known commodity. When McCoy hurt his knee in the opener against Kansas? No one worried there would be any drop-off with Kerlegrand in the backfield.
Part of the reason no one worried is because Kerlegrand's running style is balanced. He is just as adept at running between the tackles and he is running outside of them which makes him hard to scheme. Kerlegrand can, and has, broken several long runs once he escapes the initial hit — just the way he likes it.
"It might look like I'm a jack rabbit, but for me, it's vision. I feel like I can see a lot of things. I keep my feet moving and see where the blocks happen. I make the cuts off of that," Kerlegrand said. "When I get to the second level? That's where I feel most comfortable. The secondary isn't always the best tacklers. That's where I live to do the most and I put the most effort into getting there."
What also drives Kerlegrand is inspiration from his mother, Jeanene, who has instilled the work ethic in the junior running back.
"She told me there's always someone doing more than you. She's a huge motivator for me. We butt heads all the time, but I love her and she's the reason I'm here for sure. She's made me who I am today," Kerlegrand said.
Kerlegrand, described as "the total team guy" by Mallory, will likely be sharing time again with McCoy, who should return to the lineup soon. Regardless, ISU knows they have a player they can trust who uses his championship lineage to maximum effect.
