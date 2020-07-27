The Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, home for Rose-Hulman, has decided to defer several of its fall sports to the spring due to COVID-19.
The vote was unanimous to move sports classified by the NCAA as high contact risk - football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball - to the spring of 2021.
According to the HCAC, the conference reports that as continued scientific and testing gains are made with respect to the coronavirus, a spring season for the high contact risk sports is anticipated to be safer for student-athletes. Finally, with the recent NCAA waiver allowing for flexibility in how teams seasons are structured, the HCAC felt that students could still have meaningful experiences this fall, even without conference competition.
Fall sports in low-risk categories, such as cross country, tennis and golf, will go on as scheduled.
The conference also opened the possibility that some spring low contact risk sports - such as baseball, softball and track and field - could move some contests to the fall.
In addition to risk factors of COVID-19, the HCAC schools made their decision based on the fact that testing could draw resources away from health resources in their communities.
Rose-Hulman also commented in their news release that, "The lack of a high-volume, cost-effective and point of contact testing, combined with guidance outlined in recent NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport documents, has made contests against outside competition in these high contact risk sports unrealistic during the fall timeframe."
Testing costs - which are not budgeted for and could soar into several thousands of dollars depending on the depth of testing - are a significant impediment to college sports at all levels.
Rose-Hulman offers 20 sports, and in a university release, outlined the plan for each sport.
• Football, Soccer, Volleyball – Rose-Hulman will not compete against outside competition in these high contact risk sports during the fall due to the NCAA categorization of these sports as high contact risk and due to limited testing ability.
Team activities will be allowed this fall, followed by spring competitive seasons. Student-athletes in these sports will return to campus during the regular student move-in timeframe (beginning August 29 for new students and August 30 for upper-class students).
• Cross country, golf and tennis – Based on their risk classifications, as assigned by the NCAA, Rose-Hulman and the HCAC will move forward with fall seasons in these sports.
Head coaches will reach out directly to student-athletes in these sports with campus report dates.
• Baseball, softball – Based on their risk classification, as assigned by the NCAA, baseball and softball will be able to practice and may perhaps compete in limited non-conference action during the fall season. Student-athletes in baseball and softball will return to campus during the regular student move-in timeframe (beginning August 29 for new students and August 30 for upper-class students).
• Swimming and diving – Based on its risk classification, as assigned by the NCAA, swimming and diving will continue forwarded with its standard winter schedule. The HCAC swimming and diving championships are currently scheduled to take place in February at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
• Basketball – A decision on basketball, assigned as a high contact risk sport as assigned by the NCAA, will be made soon.
• Track and field – Procedures for track and field, assigned a low risk sport as assigned by the NCAA, will be announced soon.
