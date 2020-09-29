The Rose-Hulman 2020-21 men's and women's basketball Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedules have been announced this week.

Both schedules will include 13 games. The men begin Jan. 16, the women Jan. 17. Both conclude Feb. 17.

The revised 2020-21 HCAC basketball schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rose-Hulman's men are scheduled to open the HCAC men's basketball schedule at home against Franklin on Jan. 16. 

Other Rose-Hulman home games in the 2020-21 HCAC men's basketball season include matchups against Earlham on Jan. 26; Anderson on Jan. 30; Bluffton on Feb. 6; Manchester on Feb. 9; Hanover on Feb. 13; and Mount St. Joseph on Feb. 17.

Rose-Hulman's women are scheduled to open the HCAC women's basketball schedule at home against Mount St. Joseph on Jan. 17. 

Other Rose-Hulman home games in the 2020-21 HCAC women's basketball season include matchups against Franklin on Jan. 28; Manchester on Feb. 3; Bluffton on Feb. 6; Earlham on Feb. 11; and Hanover on Feb. 13.

Final HCAC championship standings for both men and women will be determined by an 8-team tournament that will take place February 20, 26 and 27. The top 4 seeds will host quarterfinal games on Feb. 20. The semifinal and championship games will take place on Feb. 26-27 at the site of the top remaining seed following quarterfinal play.

Rose-Hulman's men were 15-13 in 2020, the women won seven games.

Rose-Hulman men's HCAC schedule

Jan. 16=Franklin

Jan. 17=at Mount St. Joseph

Jan. 20=Anderson

Jan. 23=at Transylvania

Jan. 26=Earlham

Jan. 28=at Franklin

Jan. 30=at Defiance

Feb. 3=at Manchester

Feb. 6=Bluffton

Feb. 9=Manchester

Feb. 11=at Earlham

Feb. 13=Hanover

Feb. 17=Mount St. Joseph

Feb. 20, 26-27=HCAC tournament

Rose-Hulman women's schedule

Jan. 16=at Franklin

Jan. 17=Mount St. Joseph

Jan. 20=at Anderson

Jan. 23=at Transylvania

Jan. 26=at Earlham

Jan. 28=Franklin

Jan. 30=at Defiance

Feb. 3=Manchester

Feb. 6=Bluffton

Feb. 9=at Manchester

Feb. 11=Earlham

Feb. 13=Hanover

Sat. Feb. 20, 26-27=HCAC tournament

