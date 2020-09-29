The Rose-Hulman 2020-21 men's and women's basketball Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedules have been announced this week.
Both schedules will include 13 games. The men begin Jan. 16, the women Jan. 17. Both conclude Feb. 17.
The revised 2020-21 HCAC basketball schedule is subject to change based on developments in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rose-Hulman's men are scheduled to open the HCAC men's basketball schedule at home against Franklin on Jan. 16.
Other Rose-Hulman home games in the 2020-21 HCAC men's basketball season include matchups against Earlham on Jan. 26; Anderson on Jan. 30; Bluffton on Feb. 6; Manchester on Feb. 9; Hanover on Feb. 13; and Mount St. Joseph on Feb. 17.
Rose-Hulman's women are scheduled to open the HCAC women's basketball schedule at home against Mount St. Joseph on Jan. 17.
Other Rose-Hulman home games in the 2020-21 HCAC women's basketball season include matchups against Franklin on Jan. 28; Manchester on Feb. 3; Bluffton on Feb. 6; Earlham on Feb. 11; and Hanover on Feb. 13.
Final HCAC championship standings for both men and women will be determined by an 8-team tournament that will take place February 20, 26 and 27. The top 4 seeds will host quarterfinal games on Feb. 20. The semifinal and championship games will take place on Feb. 26-27 at the site of the top remaining seed following quarterfinal play.
Rose-Hulman's men were 15-13 in 2020, the women won seven games.
Rose-Hulman men's HCAC schedule
Jan. 16=Franklin
Jan. 17=at Mount St. Joseph
Jan. 20=Anderson
Jan. 23=at Transylvania
Jan. 26=Earlham
Jan. 28=at Franklin
Jan. 30=at Defiance
Feb. 3=at Manchester
Feb. 6=Bluffton
Feb. 9=Manchester
Feb. 11=at Earlham
Feb. 13=Hanover
Feb. 17=Mount St. Joseph
Feb. 20, 26-27=HCAC tournament
Rose-Hulman women's schedule
Jan. 16=at Franklin
Jan. 17=Mount St. Joseph
Jan. 20=at Anderson
Jan. 23=at Transylvania
Jan. 26=at Earlham
Jan. 28=Franklin
Jan. 30=at Defiance
Feb. 3=Manchester
Feb. 6=Bluffton
Feb. 9=at Manchester
Feb. 11=Earlham
Feb. 13=Hanover
Sat. Feb. 20, 26-27=HCAC tournament
