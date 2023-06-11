Indiana State baseball faithful moved briskly to snatch tickets for the Fort Worth Super Regional.
At 6:43 p.m. Monday, ISU Athletics released a statement explaining why it had passed on a chance to potentially host the tourney.
This decision came more than a year ago.
ISU held the Missouri Valley Conference Championship and an NCAA Regional the previous two weekends.
This weekend the town put on the Special Olympic Indiana Games, which was on the books for more than a year — hosted in the Wabash Valley nearly annually since 1971.
As reported by the Tribune-Star, by Wednesday, people throughout the Lone Star helped raise $30,000 for the event.
There were 650 individual donors that came from 37 states, mostly Texas.
"That's awesome, that's great," Ryan Nealon, who is studying law at the University of North Texas and a May 2022 ISU grad, said. "I love competition. I think it breeds a lot of good things in individuals. I think [TCU fans] showing that kind of support, understanding the situation we are in...I think raising funds for what we [have] back home in Terre Haute is super awesome, to do their part."
Less than 48 hours after the heartbreaking news for Hauteans, the tickets moved like hotcakes and weren’t available by 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, TCU announced on Twitter.
Nealon, along with Kaitlyn Henkins, a pediatric nurse in Dallas after graduating last spring from ISU and a Terre Haute native, made a 40-minute drive across town to the ballpark to watch the Game 2 Super Regional spectacle.
The 23-year-olds, who stood in line hours before the game trying to get an optimal spot on a three-level lawn in the right field corner and behind the right wall, couldn't make the weekend opener because they couldn't find a block of four seats in the general admission section.
The Horned Frogs had a pair of sold-out crowds, for a total of 17,806 fans at Lupton Baseball Stadium.
TCU (44-15) clinched its sixth College World Series qualification in baker’s dozen years with a 2-0 sweep of the Trees on Saturday.
Across the Super Regional, the Sycamores (45-17) mounted 14 hits, 10 on Saturday, as they nearly kept their postseason campaign afloat.
The Sycamores voyaging fans were stationed in the upper deck on the third base line in an ocean of purple on a beautiful summer night under a colorful, vivid sky in Fort Worth.
A lot of the ISU crowd filed into the ballpark an hour and a half before first pitch.
During the game, they saw the Trees go up 2-0 in the first inning, and allow six unanswered runs before one last-ditch effort in the sixth frame by scoring two but leaving two stranded in scoring position.
The Sycamore fans, many of whom made the 13-hour road trip or caught a plane to northern Texas, rose to their feet several instances during play.
For longtime ISU faithful John and Sharon Scott, the trip took a few hours more each way via car from Plymouth, Ind.
John said he knew before last weekend that the Super Regional was going to be on the road. The couple has been to about 20 games during one of the most decorated seasons for ISU on the diamond.
"I've been good friends with coach [Bob] Warn and now coach [Mitch] Hannahs,” John said. "They both came up and did baseball clinics at Plymouth [High School].”
The couple’s travel arrangements weren’t finalized until two days before the super regional.
"There was no question about us coming down," John said. "That's something you do when you are a fan of baseball.”
His wife likened it to getting out of the Hoosier State when they followed the Sycamores hoops during their National runner-up season in 1979 when they graduated with icon and classmate Larry "Legend" Bird.
"It's exciting, almost like when we were in college and followed the basketball team," Sharon said. "It kind of had that feel.”
They trekked to Allen Fieldhouse for the first round of the Big Dance Sycamores hoops squad and John went to the Cincinnati Regional.
During this expedition for the 66-year-olds, they met a Hautean who graduated from ISU in 1970, who resides in Texas and made it to the ballpark.
Several players’ families set foot in the stadium, including sophomore outfielder Parker Stinson's parents Matt and Tiffany, his brother, Joe and his sister, Ellee, and a friend, Josh Stevenson, all natives of Yorktown, Ind.
"It was awesome, we had a lot of energy up here in the sun," Matt said of the Game 1 fan experience. "I've had some fans say they've never heard fans that loud before.”
"I think everybody just considers it a once-in-a-lifetime experience," he said. "We are very lucky that we are here. We are very fortunate. We try to make amends with our work schedule or our other obligations and try to be here with the team."
The Sycamores won three championships in recent weeks, two in the Missouri Valley Conference and the Terre Haute NCAA Regional — the inaugural tourney held in the Wabash Valley.
The returning core could stack the deck again for the Valley Champs.
Junior pitcher Matt Jachec, junior second baseman Josue Urdaneta, junior catcher Grant Magill and junior outfielder Adam Pottinger headline the list of returning veterans.
A talented underclassmen mix led by sophomore shortstop Randal Diaz and sophomore designated hitter Luis Hernandez, who spent several minutes watching TCU's jubilation after the game, from outside the ISU dugout, will headline the bunch.
The arms back on the mound are headlined by a likely sophomore starting duo of Brennyn Cutts and Simon Gregersen, who had big postseason moments. Junior reliever Cam Edmonson and sophomore closer Jared Spencer have ironed out significant roles.
