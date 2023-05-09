Former Linton boys basketball coach Joey Hart appeared in court in Shelby County recently, entering a plea of guilty to the charge of Class A misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering.
Appearing with his private attorney, James Voyles, before Shelby Superior Court Judge David Riggins, Hart was sentenced to 365 days incarceration at the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center with 355 days suspended and credit for one day served and one day accrued time.
Hart’s driver’s license was ordered suspended for one year, retroactive to March 16, and his suspended sentence of 355 days will be served on probation, transferred to Greene County.
On Dec. 31, Hart was arrested in Clay County on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
A pretrial diversion agreement was reached in that case on Feb. 20, 2023. Due to the Shelby County offense, Clay County Prosecutor Emilia Clarke filed a petition to revoke the agreement March 30 and the agreement was revoked April 10.
Hart has a pretrial conference scheduled in Clay County on June 5 and a bench trial is scheduled there Aug. 28.
