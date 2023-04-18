Joey Hart spent Monday night doing what he's essentially been doing the last five weeks: "Working to get better. Things are going well," he said in a telephone conversation from his home.
Hart had not attended the Linton-Stockton School Board meeting earlier Monday, where his contract as head boys basketball coach of the Miners was not renewed by a 3-1 vote. But he'd been alerted about what the outcome would be.
"I wasn't surprised at all," he told the Tribune-Star. "I had super seasons here, and I had a blast coaching these guys [on the 2022-23 team], the guys I watched grow up with [son] Joey. But I've got to get better."
Coach Hart was suspended for six games after a public-intoxication arrest in late December. He returned for the end of the season, coaching the Miners to sectional and regional championships, but was arrested again for driving under the influence on the Monday after the regional. Assistant coach Noah Hawkins, who had stepped in for six games during the first suspension, coached Linton to a semistate championship and the 52-45 loss to Fort Wayne Blackhawk in the Class 2A state championship game. It was the Miners' third appearance in the championship game in an 11-season span.
"At the Linton-Stockton School Board meeting on Monday evening the board voted to non-renew coach Hart's coaching contract," read a statement released by the school corporation and superintendent Kathy Goad. "Coach Hart has been the varsity boys basketball coach since 2010 and has built a successful program now recognized throughout the state. While his time as a Miner has come to an end, the board wishes him well for the future."
Brooke Hart, the coach's wife, released a statement on social media Monday after the family had learned what the board's decision was going to be.
"He's getting better every day," the statement read. "He is in treatment . . . He's been sober 35 days now and knows he can never had another drink. He will get through this and be a better man, dad, and coach. Unfortunately, it won't be here at Linton . . . He did ask for a medical leave of absence, but it was denied."
"Brooke has been very supportive," Joey Hart said Monday.
What the future holds for the Hart family is very much up in the air right now. He is not a teacher at Linton and has a job that allows him to work remotely, so with his son heading to the University of Central Florida -- after commitments as an Indiana All-Star in June -- there is a chance the family could move with him. "That's still an option," Joey Hart said Monday.
There are also two members of the Hart family still in the boys basketball pipeline, however. Twins Toby and Jack are currently in the seventh grade.
"Joey has been a coach his entire adult life," the statement from Brooke adds. "Basketball has always been his passion (obsession) and he's really, really good at it, so this stings for him and all of us . . . One of his goals in treatment is to remain sober and get healthy so he can coach the twins."
"I'm going to coach again. I'm confident in that. I've had calls already," Joey said. "But right now I have to do what's best for the entire family [which also includes sophomore daughter Rylee]."
Hart's tenure at Linton has probably been the most successful stretch of boys basketball in the school's history, or at least the best in more than 70 years.
"Our staff has won more games in the past 13 years than anybody," he pointed out, and has a career that includes more than 400 victories in stints at Turkey Run and Shakamak prior to getting the Miners' job.
Even successful coaches sometimes have short shelf lives, however.
"Brooke knew two years ago it was time to go [somewhere else]," Joey said Monday night. "We stayed for Joey's class."
"Right now we just have to get his health taken care of," Brooke concluded.
