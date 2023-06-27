It's been a high-profile spring for Indiana State University baseball coach Mitch Hannahs and his Sycamores.
They just finished a 45-17 season with ISU's first berth in the NCAA Tournament's super regional round. Numerous accolades have rolled in for the Sycamores' standouts, and Hannahs received a boost in his contract and for his program.
Now, Hannahs as been named the 2023 NCAA Division I Midwest Region Coach of the Year as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC on Tuesday morning. The ABCA/ATEC Regional and National Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABA All-America and Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions.
Hannahs receives the honor for the first time after guiding the Sycamores to one of the best seasons in program history. The Sycamores won the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference regular season and tournament championships, hosted their first-ever NCAA regional, won the Terre Haute Regional, and advanced the first NCAA Super Regional in program history. For his efforts, Hannahs was voted as the league's Dan Callahan Coach of the Year by his peers for the first time in his career.
In 2023, the Sycamores won 45 games; the most in the Hannahs coaching era and set a new program record for Missouri Valley wins with 24. ISU won every MVC weekend series for the first time in program history.
The Sycamores advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 12th time in program history and third in the last four seasons in 2023. ISU was ranked in all six major NCAA baseball polls and posted a top-10 RPI heading into the postseason. With a mantra of playing anyone, any time, and any place, the Sycamores headed into the postseason as one of the nation's hottest teams, winning 30 of their final 33 regular season games, including nonconference victories over Vanderbilt, Indiana, Purdue, Ball State, and Illinois.
ISU won the 2023 MVC Tournament in front of their home fans at Bob Warn Field, clinching the program's first tournament championship since 2019 and eighth in program history. The regular season and conference tournament success led to Indiana State earning the No. 14 national seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament and the right to host an NCAA Regional for the first time in program history.
Indiana State continued its momentum in the NCAA Tournament as ISU topped Wright State and Iowa (twice) over the June 2-4 weekend on the way to winning just the program's second NCAA Regional title in school history and first since 1986. The Sycamores advanced to the Super Regional round for the first time in program history since the NCAA Tournament format was changed back in 1999. ISU's season ended in Fort Worth after falling twice to TCU at Lupton Stadium.
Hannahs’ recognition continues a strong postseason award showing for the Sycamores.
Connor Fenlong (MVC Pitcher of the Year) has been honored on three separate All-American teams (ABCA/Rawlings, NCBWA, and Collegiate Baseball News). Catcher Grant Magill became ISU’s second ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove recipient after receiving the recognition last week. Fenlong and Lane Miller were both honored on the ABCA/Rawlings Midwest All-Region Team.
Overall, 11 Indiana State athletes were honored on the MVC postseason All-Conference team with five players garnering First Team nods.
