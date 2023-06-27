Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.