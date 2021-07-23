Kaleb Hannahs' first trip to Bob Warn Field this year wasn't as much fun as he was hoping it would be.
Facing the Indiana State team coached by his father, Mitch Hannahs, for the first time ever, the West Vigo graduate and Valparaiso University freshman went hitless for the weekend in his home town, and his team went winless.
"Definitely my worst series," Hannahs said earlier this week — at Bob Warn Field — as the Rex prepared for a Prospect League game against the Danville Dans. "I'm not blaming [the father vs. son hoopla], but it definitely didn't help . . . but after that I made a couple of adjustments, and I took off from there."
Hannahs' takeoff resulted in Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year honors, and he was named a freshman All-American. His splits during the current Prospect League season aren't as drastic, but a recent hot streak has lifted his batting average to .309 — best among the Rex players with at least 20 at-bats who are still with the team — and he was the league's Slugger of the Week a week ago.
"Lately it seems like everything I'm hitting seems to be falling and I'm keeping [the ball] away from gloves somehow," he said.
Hannahs was already on the Rex roster when manager A.J. Reed was hired this spring, but he quickly earned the manager's trust.
"I didn't know much about him, other than he was [Mitch Hannahs'] kid," Reed said. "But he was a freshman All-American and we were excited to have him in the lineup once he got here [after the MVC tournament concluded].
"He's a solid player," Reed continued. "He has good bat-to-ball skills, he's a hard out and he plays a really good third base. Shortstop too. He gets his work in and he's glad to be out there playing."
A couple of heartbreaking losses to the Dans this week have the Rex in precarious position for any playoff action as the Prospect League season winds down.
"We struggled for awhile, but we're getting back on track," Hannahs said about this week, a seven-game back-and-forth series with Danville. "We've got to take more than half."
Since he made that statement, the Rex have been 0-4 against the team they have to catch — two one-run losses and a setback Thursday that spoiled a stirring comeback from an early 8-1 deficit. Hannahs had a hit, a run and an RBI in one five-run rally that night, then tripled to spark the two-run rally that put the home team ahead going into the ninth inning.
Whether or not that comeback inspires the Rex to finish the season strong, it's been an enjoyable one for Hannahs.
"It's been nice [living] at home, and I'm having fun," he said. "This is a great group of guys to play with."
Reed, Hannahs added, "understands the concept of summer ball more than some of the rest of these [Prospect League] coaches. It's all about getting better."
Hannahs' college season mirrored the player's own freshman campaign. After leaving Terre Haute with an 0-8 MVC record, Valpo won its next two series and split a third, and played spoiler in the MVC tournament with a couple of wins. He's hoping for a better outcome when his father's team visits northern Indiana next spring.
"We did better than we were supposed to," Hannahs said of the Valpo season. "Seven of our nine [starting] guys were freshmen . . . we'll definitely be a force to be reckoned with."
