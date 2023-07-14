Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs announced the addition of Kevin Bowers to his staff Friday morning.
Bowers joins the Sycamores after a decorated career at Lincoln Trail College where he served as head coach and athletic director for the Statesmen since 2010. Bowers brings 28 years of coaching experience to the program as he returns for his second stint at Indiana State. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Sycamores for the 1999-2000 year.
The longtime coach led Lincoln Trail to a 33-18 overall record in the 2023 season that included a trip to the Region 24 tournament. That success has been consistent throughout his tenure featuring a trio of NJCAA Region XXIV titles and three GRAC titles.
Bowers has quickly established himself as one of the finer recruiters in the Midwest, seeing his classes achieve success both on and off the field. Since 2005, Bowers has had over 175 of his players move on to NCAA D-I institutions, seeing 23 sign professional contracts and four named NJCAA-All Americans.
In the classroom, these teams have never received below a 3.0 team grade-point average and the 2006 team was named NJCAA Academic Team of the Year. On 11 other occasions, teams have been on the top 25 in the nation.
Prior to his time at Lincoln Trail, he spent two years at University of Wisconsin-Platteville (2000-02) where he served as the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. The 2001-02 Platteville team established school records in hits, runs, RBI's and doubles, while posting its best record in 10 years.
Bowers graduated from UW-Parkside and was an assistant there for five years before moving on to Indiana State for the 1999-2000 season. In 2001, he received his master’s of education from UW-Platteville.
