Tim Herrin is back with the Cleveland Guardians.
The major league baseball club recalled Herrin, a Terre Haute South High School graduate, from its Triple-A farm club in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend, according to the Guardians official website. Herrin moved up when Cleveland designated another lefthanded pitcher, Daniel Norris, for assignment.
This marks Herrin's third stint with the Guardians as a 26-year-old rookie this season. He's pitched in 22 big-league games in 2023 and has a 1-1 record to go with a 5.13 earned-run average, 31 strikeouts, 11 walks and 25 hits allowed in 26 and 1/3 innings.
At Columbus, Herrin has recorded a 5-2 record and a 3.67 ERA this year.
