The Greater Terre Haute U.S. Bowling Congress Bowling Association was able to enjoy its first banquet in three years recently, and inducted two new members into the GTHBA Hall of Fame.
Michael Gambill was recognized for bowling achievement and Cathy Hughbanks was honored for meritorious service.
Gambill started bowling in 1963 and has bowled three 300 games, more than 50 700 series and had a high three-game series total of 781.
He carried a league average of over 200 for more than 20 years, with a high average of 211, and has recorded three triplicate awards.
Gambill's team won the 2001 GTHBA team event scratch and he won a Terre Haute Junior Singles title and the 1964 Junior Doubles championship with Randy Patterson.
Other achievements include the high average (242) in the 2004 Super Bowl Shootout; a 643 series as he and partner Dave Paulin won Senior Scratch Doubles; won the 1996 Greater Terre Haute Corporate Club singles; had the high game (300) in the Y2K Shootout in 2000 at Vigo Bowl; and was on four winning teams in shootouts.
He also coached the Terre Haute South High School team for three years, including a regional championship in 2005.
Hughbanks has been a bowler for 28 years, a league secretary for more than 25 years and a league treasurer for five years.
She bowled in local, state and national tournaments; helped raise money for the GTHBA and for leagues and other fund-raisers; and has worked hard to keep people bowling in her leagues.
Hughbanks is known for occasionally footing the bill to keep league members playing and has worked to find subs for people unable to bowl.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.