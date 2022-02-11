Have you ever had a pencil you liked that you used until it was just a nub? Or, have you ever worn out a set of tires until the cords began to show?
Those metaphors are apt when it comes to describing the state of the Indiana State men’s basketball team at present.
The Sycamores host Illinois State at 1 p.m. on Saturday. It will be the fifth game out of six that ISU will have played in a 13-day stretch from Feb. 2 to 15.
The 80-77 double overtime win at Evansville was a relief, but it was also the last thing the Sycamores needed in terms of even having a half-a-chance at any semblance of rest.
“I think we’re used to it by now, honestly. Coach Schertz gives us plenty of rest. We’ll probably just have a film day on Illinois State and see where we go from there,” ISU swingman Cam Henry said on Thursday.
The backlog of games was created by the pair of games ISU lost in early January that were postponed. Now the bill is coming due in a compressed schedule. Even after the current stretch, ISU enters another to end the MVC season. The Sycamores play their final four MVC games in a seven-day span, including two road games.
There is little argument that can be made that ISU is playing its best basketball at the moment, even though the road win at Ford Center had high moments. The Sycamores clearly aren’t at their best, but considering the wear-and-tear and the almost total lack of practices with the games coming in a relentless march? It’s little wonder.
ISU (10-16, 3-9) has things to work on – avoiding turnovers, finishing at the rim, better attention on defense – and has had zero time to work on any of it.
That won’t change in preparation for the Redbirds. In fact? It’s almost certain ISU won’t have a true practice at all.
“We have to learn what we can through film. Friday has to be a recovery day which gives you very limited preparation. We’ll watch film, we’ll try and make sure the high-minute guys are getting hydrated and some massage. [Friday] is strictly a neck-up day. We’ll try to jog through it on Saturday morning. Our first live look at Illinois State, outside of a walkthrough? It will be when the ball gets tipped up. Less than ideal,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
Meanwhile, the Sycamores themselves had to find a way to recover after a grueling Thursday on the road. ISU mainstays Cooper Neese (49) and Kailex Stephens (47) played particularly heavy minutes.
“It’s the usual, lots of Pedalyte, lots of water. You have to do the little things to take care of your body. You need a full meal at 8 in the morning and a lot of water,” said Neese, who has also announced his intention to come back to the Sycamores in the 2022-23 season.
Another issue ISU has had is that opponents have enough film evidence to counter the Sycamores’ offensive actions. Evansville did a very good job of limiting ISU’s fast break chances by dropping all five players after the Aces’ shots. Evansville also switched everyone on ISU’s passes and the Sycamores had trouble making the right reads.
“People are sitting on a lot of our stuff now. They’re studying. We have to come out with different things and we need to make better decisions around the rim,” Henry said.
Illinois State (11-14, 4-8) broke a five-game losing streak with a 78-75 overtime home win against Valparaiso on Wednesday. Antonio Reeves (20.2) leads the way for the Redbirds, but Illinois State won’t have second-leading scorer Sy Chatman, who suffered a season-ending knee-injury. The Redbirds have suffered defensively, ranked ninth in the conference as it has conceded 75.2 points per game.
“Antonio Reeves is a heck of a player. We have to be calm, collected, take care of the scout and take care of our bodies and go in with the confidence that the next game is ours too,” Neese said.
Confidence can be conjured. Fresh legs and preparation? That’s harder to come by.
“You want to go into every game with fresh legs and a clear mind. We’ll get these guys fresh legs as best we can. Clear mind means they understand what we’re doing. Can we get them there in 36 hours after a double overtime game? It will be a challenge, but we have no choice,” Schertz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.