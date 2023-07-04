Indiana State’s prosperity ran the gamut across a heavy dose of programs.
This past school year, the Sycamores of the baker’s dozen of teams across men and women, five had a top-three regular-season or tourney finish in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The men’s track and field squad repeated and sophomore pole vaulter William Staggs was a runner-up All-American at the NCAA meet in Austin, Texas.
The women’s swimming and diving team finished runner-up for the inaugural time.
A historically sound baseball team created a new current for the Trees. It barreled through the MVC regular season and postseason to the tune of 33 wins in 36 games as it swept through its first regional in Terre Haute.
Senior Nicholas Powers, the president of “The Forest” — the Sycamores’ student section at the school — is looking to make hay during this prospering landscape at ISU.
Powers said the Forest has a one-time annual fee of $5 and comes with perks like ISU t-shirts, watch parties for away games and this year there will be a road trip to an away men’s basketball game prior to Christmas and after the holiday.
Power seeks a unified front for Sycamores fans across all sports.
“We are not trying to be a Big Ten school or anything like that,” he said.
“Both of my parents went to the University of Wisconsin. I’ve got a little Badger pride. I’ve been to those football games, seen what that scene is like. That’s awesome and everyone has got school spirit and that runs deep. But at a school like Indiana State, I have so much pride for being a Sycamore. I’m just trying to instill that in my peers.”
As recently as Powers’ freshman year, there was no operating board for the group and the lull year from COVID-19 nearly sank the ship.
The Milwaukee native said Sycamore Cheer Team coach Tammy Shike approached him as a sophomore to get the cheering section up and running again.
The pro flight aviation technology and aviation management major, who was the treasurer the last two years Alpha Eta Rho, operating as The Forest president this past year.
In addition to supporting the stable of sports at ISU, he said he went to a plethora of home football and baseball games.
“I was in the first row behind the plate, sitting right next to [former] coach Bob Warn watching our win against Iowa to send us to the super regional,” he said. “That kind of moment is what makes a small school like Indiana State special. You get the students, you get the community rallying around a team, and knocking off a Big Ten team like Iowa on a national stage is pretty special.”
“I knew my freshman year we were decent at baseball. I knew that was our strongest sport at [that] moment. I didn’t think we would ever get that far, especially with hosting a regional. Definitely, for a school of our size, that is something for the history books. I never envisioned a moment like that. It was pretty awesome.”
He spent a lot of time inside Hulman Center watching men’s hoops, which notched one of its winningest campaigns in a decade and was one possession shy of getting to the MVC championship bout.
The emergence of the basketball program will pay dividends for putting the school on the map nationally in a way that exceeds a niche sport like baseball, which that program helped propel the school.
“A school like Butler, where it’s a small school like [it has] that national recognition,” he said. “We have that national recognition for Larry Bird, 1979, and that’s awesome, and we can lean on that, but it would be awesome if we could get something like that here, today, it would have a tremendous impact on the school. Just making a March Madness berth, and I feel like that could definitely be on the cards.”
“I have a lot of confidence in Josh Schertz and the whole coaching staff and their ability and the players.”
Powers said ultimately The Forest is looking to build a culture that has the backs of the Division I student-athletes in Terre Haute.
“Seeing what baseball did and their run and seeing the whole community, a lot of students come together and rally around them was a really big point,” he said.
