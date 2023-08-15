Bill Alumbaugh III remembers when more than 300 players competed in the annual Terre Haute Men's City Golf Tournament.
Alumbaugh was a youngster then, and his grandfather, Bill Alumbaugh Sr., served as president of the then-Terre Haute Golf Association.
Decades later, the younger Alumbaugh, now 42, heads the new Terre Haute Men's Golf group, which is behind a restart of the old Men's City tournament — an event last played under that name in 2017 and dating back to 1933. The rebooted Men's City is scheduled for Friday at Idle Creek Golf Course, Saturday at Rea Park Golf Course and Sunday at Hulman Links Golf Course.
"We grew up playing those events," Alumbaugh III said Tuesday morning. "And we're committed to bringing the organization of those tournaments back."
The hope is for growing turnouts. The old Men's City ended its run after fields had dwindled to 46 players in the 2017 tournament.
The revival comes with some nuances.
• The tournament is called the Terre Haute Men's Golf City Championship, a slight twist reflecting the organizing group's name.
• Unlike the long-running original Men's City, the new event will be a 54-hole tournament played on a single weekend. The old Men's City was long played as a 72-hole tournament over two consecutive weekends.
• The new Terre Haute Men's Golf City Championship is not intended to compete with a tournament that replaced the old Men's City — the Wabash Valley Classic, Alumbaugh said. That latter event began in 2018 and was aimed at expanding participation. The Classic has included golf courses outside Vigo County, as well as those in and around Terre Haute, and is organized by the Wabash Valley Golf Association. The 2023 Wabash Valley Classic still is scheduled for Sept. 23-24 and Sept. 30-Oct. 1.
• Golfers from surrounding communities outside Terre Haute and Vigo County also are able to participate in the Terre Haute Men's Golf City Championship, Alumbaugh said.
• The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Wednesday. The fee is $125 per player and includes participation, cart, range balls, drink tickets and food on Sunday. Tee times are 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. or a 2 p.m. shotgun start on Friday. Players can enter by calling Idle Creek at 812-299-4653 or going online at thmga.com.
The single-weekend format could increase participation, because golfers won't have to carve out two weekends from their schedules, Alumbaugh said. As of Tuesday morning, 60 players had entered. With last-day entries, the field could grow to 75 or more, he added. A turnout of 100-plus would be ideal, Alumbaugh said.
Eventually, the Men's City could grow even larger, if youth golf participation increases, he believes.
"I think we can get to the 150 to 200 tier," Alumbaugh said, "because we're seeing a lot of young people involved since the pandemic."
For this weekend's 2023 Men's City, some former champions and contenders have signed up, including nine-time city champ Tom Jones, Alumbaugh said.
The Terre Haute Men's Golf organization hopes they keep coming back to play, and aims to build an attractive annual event based at Terre Haute and Vigo County courses.
"The guys we have on this committee are in it for the long run," Alumbaugh said. "We want to keep it going."
Meanwhile, Eddie Kanizer of the Wabash Valley Golf Association said signups begin later this week for the 72-hole Wabash Valley Classic, which will be played at Geneva Hills near Clinton on Saturday, Sept. 23; Forest Park in Brazil on Sunday, Sept. 24; Hulman Links on Saturday, Sept. 30; and the Country Club of Terre Haute on Sunday, Oct. 1.
Golfers can enter by calling Geneva Hills at 765-832-8384. The fee is $120 for four rounds of golf, cart and lunch at Show Me's restaurant; fees for high school- and college-age golfers are $85.
"All the best golfers from the Valley will be there for the Classic," Kanizer said Tuesday of that event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.